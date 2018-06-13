Allied Mobile X-Ray Selects First Source To Fill Equipment Need For Company Expansion

The decision to purchase the Vision M was made by AMX after gaining experience with several Vision M units acquired in the past year. "The Vision M has proven its durability, maneuverability and the versatility that we expect from a mobile imaging product," said Eric Amar, President and Owner-Operator of AMX. "Along with excellent image quality, a major consideration in determining which mobile imaging product we chose, was the Vision M's innovative feature that it is a fully integrated system," Amar went on to say.

The Vision M solution includes the Visaris Avanse image acquisition software complemented with a VAREX wireless Cesium detector. The software is integrated with the X-ray tube; this enables the Technologist to set exposure factors from the system's laptop computer rather than the X-ray tube ultimately increasing productivity.

AMX offers an extensive line of portable imaging and monitoring services. "We take pride in the services we offer and are committed to using the best imaging products available in our industry in providing those services," explains Aaron Whitman, Vice President of AMX. "We make it our practice to undergo a rigorous process when it comes to selecting diagnostic equipment at AMX, for the benefit of both the patients and the Company," Whitman continued.

About Allied Mobile X-Ray & Ultrasound:

ALLIED MOBILE X-RAY & ULTRASOUND (AMX) is the largest, most experienced provider of mobile diagnostic imaging services in South Florida. AMX has built an outstanding reputation in the long-term care industry and provides services to a multitude of long-term and residential facilities with 24/7 same day service. It offers portable digital X-ray imaging, bone density screening, ultrasound, echocardiogram and doppler studies, EKG and Holter Monitor services. AMX employs over 75 employees and is an active participant in the regional healthcare community.

For more information on AMX, please go to http://www.amxdx.com/

About First Source, Inc.:

FIRST SOURCE (FSI), established in 1999, is recognized for its innovative R&D, manufacturing and technical service capabilities in the U.S. medical imaging market segment. FSI offers a full portfolio of diagnostic imaging solutions including digital flat panels, advanced acquisition software, portable X-ray and Ultrasound for the mobile imaging market. Additionally, Visaris Americas, a solely owned subsidiary of FSI, distributes an array of retrofit and full

room solutions in a range of robotic and manual configurations to meet and exceed the needs of its medical imaging customers.

For more information on FSI, please go to www.fsimedicalimaging.com

