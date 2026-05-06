Allied National Launches a New Approach to Traditional Group Health Coverage

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied National, one of the original pioneers in level-funded and reference-based pricing (RBP) healthcare plans, proudly announces the launch of Freedom Open Access, an end-to-end network alternative solution and bold reimagining of its decades-long commitment to affordable, transparent and member-centric healthcare.

Background

Controlling ever-rising healthcare costs remains a challenge for many employers. The continued cost surge driven by a combination of rising prices for medical services and increased utilization raise affordability concerns for many small employers.

At the same time, navigating healthcare continues to be highly complex and fragmented for consumers who often feel lost and alone in that process.

Consumer focused innovation

Fortunately, solutions exist for employers to offer best-in-class benefits without the inflated costs. Allied National's Freedom Open Access will be effective Aug. 1 and is a data-driven, open-access solution powered by strategic direct contracts and pricing benchmarks above Medicare levels. It also features personalized member advocacy services supporting consumers to assist them in better navigating the complexities of healthcare. The result: care that puts people first, meaningful cost savings and an enhanced healthcare experience.

"Freedom Open Access is a sustainable alternative to legacy models and begins with transparent costs, empowering people to make informed choices and delivering unwavering support throughout every step of the member journey," explained Yann Passet, Director of Product & Marketing.

Key Benefits of Freedom Open Access:

Smarter Spending – Transparent pricing and strategic contracting deliver real value.

– Transparent pricing and strategic contracting deliver real value. Member Support – Personalized guidance and advocacy throughout the healthcare journey.

– Personalized guidance and advocacy throughout the healthcare journey. Balance Bill Protection – Robust safeguards for members against unexpected costs.

– Robust safeguards for members against unexpected costs. True Freedom of Choice – See any provider, anywhere. No more "in-network" vs. "out-of-network" confusion.

– See any provider, anywhere. No more "in-network" vs. "out-of-network" confusion. Flexible Plan Designs – Tailored to meet today's evolving healthcare needs.

– Tailored to meet today's evolving healthcare needs. Market Differentiation – A forward-thinking solution for brokers and clients.

Media Contact: Contact Allied National at [email protected] for an interview to learn more about the place of reference-based pricing plans like Freedom Open Access in a level-funded plan or visit www.alliednational.com/agentedge to see a copy of our Broker Guide for more information about the company's enhancements to Freedom Open Access.

Learn about Allied National at www.alliednational.com.

SOURCE Allied National