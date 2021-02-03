Allied Orion Group Breaks Ground on Granary Flats in Richmond, Texas

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group has broken ground on Granary Flats, a 324-unit, three-story, luxury apartment home community located in the Harvest Green Master-Planned Development in Richmond, Texas. Targeted to open in the 4th quarter of 2021, Granary Flats will be the first multifamily property built in the 1,300-acre Johnson Development.

Allied Orion Group breaks ground on Granary Flats in a ground-breaking ceremony. Pictured L to R: Steve Smith, BancorpSouth; Dennis Bearden; Bearden Investments; Ricardo Rivas, Allied Orion CEO; Alejandro Dabdoub, Sun Financial; Dick Sadka, BancorpSouth; Rene Bremauntz, Allied ATMA Ventures.

Developed by Allied Orion Group and designed by Sage Group, Granary Flats is located at 4647 Harvest Corner Drive in Richmond, Texas in the heart of Harvest Green and has access to an expansive hiking trail system, parks, playgrounds, lakes and community farm with fresh grown produce. Situated near the Grand Parkway and close to the Westpark Tollway, Highway 90 and US 69, Granary Flats Granary Flats offers an easy commute around Houston and is convenient to both Sugar Land and Katy.

Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms and feature kitchens with stainless steel appliances, undermount sinks, white cabinetry, granite countertops and large islands, wood-style flooring throughout, garden tubs and other designer finishes. Amenities include a resort style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, media room, and resident lounge with co-working spaces. In addition, the property will offer food truck parking for resident convenience.

"We are pleased to be developing and managing the first superior rental option in the Harvest Green neighborhood," said Ricardo Rivas, Chief Executive Officer of Allied Orion Group. "Granary Flats is the newest in our portfolio of high-end apartment homes under development in Houston and surrounding areas." Investment Associate Ashley Zubizarreta added, "Allied Orion Group is excited to offer our future residents a high-end apartment home in a vibrant community that focuses on green living and sustainability and is zoned to excellent Fort Bend ISD schools."

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 15,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.3 billion and has a growing portfolio of 24,000+ apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com .

