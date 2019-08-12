Allied Orion Group Chosen to Manage FalconView Apartments in Colorado Springs

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group has been chosen to manage FalconView Apartments, a 288-unit, luxury apartment community under construction in Colorado Springs. The firm continues to expand its management portfolio in Colorado and has established its footprint in Colorado Springs.

The beautiful amenities area at FalconView Apartments in Colorado Springs, slated to open October of 2019 Interior resident clubhouse at FalconView Apartments in Colorado Springs, slated to open October of 2019

Located at 10691 Cadence Point, the Class A community projected to open in October of 2019 will feature one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with generous living space and spectacular, unobstructed views of Pikes Peak and the United States Air Force Academy. FalconView will offer easy access to I-25 and is located 12 miles north of downtown Colorado Springs and 50 miles south of Denver. The new community will be convenient to the area's most significant employers: Lockheed Martin, Cherwell Software, Northrup Grumman and Hewlett Packard.

"FalconView is setting a new standard for living in Northern Colorado Springs, and we're confident Allied Orion Group will curate an exceptional resident experience," said Cyndi Thomas, Executive Vice President and Partner at Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners, which owns FalconView. "Our vision for FalconView is to create a low-density community that feels more like a neighborhood, providing ample opportunity for residents to connect, relax and enjoy the outdoors."

FalconView will offer amenities such as an outdoor pool, hot tub/spa, community clubhouse with complimentary Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art fitness center, gated entrance, convenient ski, snowboard and bike maintenance stations, business center, volleyball court, resident recycling center, leash-free dog park, and dog wash/grooming station. In addition, the community has no breed-restrictions.

Each apartment home features intelligent kitchen design with center islands, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient, stainless-steel appliances, full-size washer/dryer, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, fireplaces, free-standing showers, garden tubs, central air conditioning, nest thermostats, private balconies or patios with mountain views, and private garage options.

"We are excited about our recent expansion into Colorado Springs and to forge a new management partnership with Etkin Johnson," said Loyal Proffitt, President of Allied Orion Group, "We plan to continue to develop our portfolio and presence in Colorado over the next couple of years and are fully committed to the success of the FalconView."

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 15,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.3 billion, and has a growing portfolio of 23,000+ apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com .

About Etkin Johnson

Since the company's founding in 1989, Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners has built an extensive real estate portfolio of income-producing properties with favorable appreciation potential. In total, we have developed and acquired more than 90 high-quality properties across Colorado's Front Range, totaling over 9.2 million square feet. Our current portfolio includes office and industrial properties totaling more than 3 million square feet, along with multifamily and hospitality holdings. For more information, please visit etkinjohnson.com.

