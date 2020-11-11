Allied Orion Group Chosen to Manage Hollister Oaks in Spring Branch

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group has been chosen to manage Hollister Oaks, a 60-unit, new boutique community located in the Spring Branch area of Northwest Houston. The firm continues to expand its property management portfolio in the Houston market as well as nationwide.

Developed by Ibiza Hollister Oaks LP, Hollister Oaks is located at 1920 Hollister Street in Houston. The upscale, pet-friendly community is situated close to I-10, Highway 290 and Beltway 8, offering easy freeway access and a short commute to downtown Houston, The Galleria area, Houston's Energy Corridor and Memorial City as well as proximity to high-end retail, dining entertainment and outdoor recreational options. Hollister Oaks is zoned to the highly acclaimed Spring Branch ISD.

Floor plans range from one to two bedrooms and feature granite countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliance packages, designer hardware, fixtures and lighting, wood-engineered flooring, nine-foot ceilings, garden tubs and built-in computer desks. Additionally, Hollister Oaks offers private storage, reserved parking, and valet trash service.

"We selected Allied Orion Group to manage Hollister Oaks because of the great job they have done and track record they have achieved managing three of our other apartment communities in Houston," said Kenneth Cash, CEO of StoneArch Development, Inc. "We began working with Ken Cash in October of 2010 with the takeover of one of their Houston communities and subsequently managed lease ups for two other properties," said Loyal Proffitt, President of Allied Orion Group. "We are pleased to continue our partnership and look forward to successfully managing Hollister Oaks as our presence in the Houston market continues to expand."

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 15,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.5 billion and has a growing portfolio of 23,500+ apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com .

