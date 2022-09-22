Allied Orion Group Chosen to Manage Metro Midtown

Firm Expands its Houston Portfolio with Midtown Apartment Community

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group has been chosen to manage Metro Midtown, a 419-unit apartment community in the heart of Midtown in Houston, Texas. Metro Midtown is located at 2350 Bagby Street just minutes from the Metro Rail with easy access dining, shopping, and entertainment options.

A pet-friendly community, Metro Midtown offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 692 to 1,378 square feet of living space. Apartment features include stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, wood plank style floors, garden-style tubs, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets, both city and pool views, fireplaces, and patios/balconies in every unit. Community amenities include two resort-style pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center with a multi-purpose fitness studio, grill stations and picnic areas, cyber lounge with coffee machine, valet trash, package lockers, billiards tables, and parking garage.

"We are pleased to manage this luxury rental option catering to the Houston Midtown community as we continue to expand our management portfolio of high-end apartment homes throughout Houston and the nation," said Loyal Proffitt, President of Allied Orion Group

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas, and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 18,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $2 billion and has a growing portfolio of more than 27,000 apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com .

