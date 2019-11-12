Allied Orion Group Chosen to Manage the Plaza at Windsor Hills

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group has been chosen to manage The Plaza at Windsor Hills, a 200-unit apartment community in the Windsor Hills area of Austin, Texas. Formerly known as Mira Vista Apartments, the firm has rebranded the community to highlight the prime location in the heart of Austin and is about to oversee a value-add renovation. Allied Orion Group continues to expand its management portfolio in Austin and the Texas Hill Country region.

Located at 9601 Middle Fiskville Road near E. Rundberg Lane, The Plaza at Windsor Hills offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes convenient to I-35, a major public transit station, downtown Austin and surrounding area employers. The pet-friendly, family-friendly community is zoned to Graham Elementary, Dobie Middle School and Reagan High School in the Austin Independent School District.

The Plaza at Windsor Hills is owned by Mira Vista Holdco, LLC, a subsidiary of One Real Estate Investment. Amenities include a resort-style pool, outdoor barbecue grilling station, courtyard, playground, and clubhouse with business center. A Bark Park will be added in the coming months. Floor plans range from 650-950 square feet and feature faux wood flooring, plush carpeting, fireplaces, black appliance packages, upgraded lighting, electronic thermostats, ceiling fans and washer/dryer hook ups. In-unit washer/dryers are also available as options in some apartments.

"One Real Estate Investment (OREI) is happy to announce its expansion to the third city within Texas and to continue our growing relationship with Allied Orion Group as our property management partner," said Jeronimo Hirschfeld, President/CEO of OREI. "With more than 2,000 units acquired so far in 2019, OREI has added another 200 units to its value-add portfolio and is looking for additional 1980s or newer 200+ unit properties in Texas and the Southeastern United States."

"We are excited about our recent expansion in the Austin market and to continue our management partnership with Mira Vista Holdco, LLC," said Loyal Proffitt, President of Allied Orion Group .

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 15,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.3 billion and has a growing portfolio of 23,000+ apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com .

