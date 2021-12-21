Allied Orion Group Chosen to Manage Virtuo Med Center

HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group has been chosen to manage Virtuo Med Center, a 326-unit apartment home community in Houston, Texas. Opening this month, Virtuo Med Center will provide luxury living convenient to the Texas Medical Center.

Developed by Medistar Corporation, Virtuo Med Center is located at 7110 Ardmore St in Houston with easy access to 610, Highway 288, I-45, and U.S. 59. The pet-friendly community is minutes from the Texas Medical Center employment hub, Museum District, The Galleria, NRG Stadium, downtown Houston, Rice University, University of Houston, high-end retail, as well as a wide range of dining and entertainment options.

Virtuo Med Center offers studios, one- and two-bedroom floor plan options that feature modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, eco-friendly flooring, in-home washer/dryers, private balconies, large closets, extra storage, USB charging stations, and upgraded designer touches throughout. All Virtuo Med Center apartment homes will be equipped with an IVP system, a scientifically proven and FDA approved portable air purifying unit to kill viruses. Amenities include a hotel-inspired swimming pool, club-caliber fitness center with on-demand classes, spin and yoga studios, two-level resident lounge with billiards, coffee bar with Wi-Fi, private dining room, podcast/recording studio, work from home spaces, serene outdoor courtyards, and concierge services.

"We are honored to manage this luxury rental option catering to the Texas Medical Center community," said Loyal Proffitt, President of Allied Orion Group. "This is our first collaboration with Medistar Corporation, and we look forward to cultivating and growing our partnership as we expand our management portfolio of high-end apartment homes throughout Houston and the nation."

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas, and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 18,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $2 billion and has a growing portfolio of more than 24,000 apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com.

