Allied Orion Group Officially Rebrands to AOG Living

New Name Embodies Foundational Values, Culture, and Vision as 40th Anniversary Nears

HOUSTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group is proud to announce its rebranding as AOG Living, a name that embodies our foundational values, cultural ethos, and vision as we near our 40th business anniversary.

In 1985, AOG Living began as two separate entities, each with its own specialty and leadership. Orion Real Estate Services was renowned for its property management expertise, steered by one of the founders, while Allied Realty Services made a name for itself in the development and construction arenas, led by two other visionaries. In 2001, these two companies merged, creating Allied Orion Group. This union melded their respective strengths and visions, embarking on a collaborative path that has flourished over the years, characterized by a shared commitment to excellence and innovation.

"As we forge ahead, anticipating the next 40 years and beyond, we sought a name that genuinely resonates with our core values—a name that carries meaning," articulated AOG Living CEO Ricardo Rivas. "We transcend a traditional company framework; we are a cohesive team, a community galvanized by our 'TIE' values—Teamwork, Integrity, and Excellence. Our spassionate pursuit of excellence is reflected in the superior living experiences we provide for our residents, the empowering workplace we maintain for our associates, and the bespoke services we offer our clients. The 'AOG' name reflects the integration of our services—Investments, Management, and Construction—united by our dedication to the TIE culture. This union is artfully represented in our logo by three interconnected squares, linked by a unifying line. 'Living' encapsulates the essence of our collective endeavors—fostering quality apartment home living for countless individuals and families nationwide."

Effective immediately, AOG Living will be the new standard bearer of the company's legacy, with updated company email addresses, marketing materials, and website URL to reflect the renewed identity.

About AOG Living

AOG Living is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction, and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas, and San Antonio. AOG Living has acquired, built, or developed more than 20,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $2.4 billion and has a growing portfolio of more than 35,000 apartment homes and 170+ properties under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit aogliving.com .

Contact:

Carrie Saks

713-679-1782

[email protected]

SOURCE AOG Living