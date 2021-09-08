Allied Orion Group Selected to Manage Canyon Grove Apartments

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group (AOG) has been selected to manage Canyon Grove Apartments, a 310-unit apartment community in Grand Prairie, Texas. The firm continues to expand its growing management portfolio and presence in the Dallas/Fort Worth market.

Canyon Grove Pool Area

Located at 1960 W. Tarrant Road in Grand Prairie near I-30 and Highway 161, Canyon Grove is approximately 20 minutes from both downtown Dallas and downtown Fort Worth offering an easy commute around the Metroplex. The pet-friendly community is convenient to DFW International Airport, American Airlines headquarters, numerous shopping, dining, and local entertainment options, such as AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park and Texas Live (Arlington's Entertainment District).

Canyon Grove features one and two-bedroom apartment homes with a wide array of amenities, including a two-tiered, resort-style pool with expansive sundeck and poolside grilling station, fully equipped fitness center, clubhouse with billiards and table shuffleboard, business center with Wi-Fi, dog park, picnic areas, on-site clothes care center, package lockers and planned resident activities.

Owned by One Real Estate Investment (OREI), Canyon Grove offers residents six floor plan options with wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, balconies/patios, window coverings, in-unit washer/dryer connections, and optional covered parking. Some units feature stainless-steel appliances, subway tile backsplashes, updated lighting, brushed nickel hardware, wood-burning fireplaces, framed mirrors, and vaulted ceilings.

"We selected AOG to manage Canyon Grove due to their management acumen in the Dallas/Fort Worth market, as well as their successful track record of managing numerous other properties in our portfolio," said Brad Schwartzmann, Vice President of Asset Management for OREI.

"We are now managing close to 3,000 units across 12 communities for OREI in multiple markets throughout Texas and the nation, and are honored by the trust OREI has placed in our team and our comprehensive management services," said Loyal Proffitt, President of Allied Orion Group.

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction, and property management headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas, and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 15,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.4 billion and has a growing portfolio of 24,000+ apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com.

