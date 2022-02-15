Allied Orion Group Selected to Manage Five Affordable Housing Communities for BGC Advantage

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group has been selected to manage five affordable housing redevelopment communities for BGC Advantage: College Park (consisting of College Park Family I & II and College Park Senior), Askew Place/Uptown Rental Homes in Memphis, and Windsor Maley at the River in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Windsor Maley at The River in Daytona Beach, FL College Park in Memphis, TN

The redevelopment efforts of the Memphis, Tennessee properties is a partnership between BGC Advantage and the Memphis Housing Authority with the intention to turn former public housing into affordable housing developments that will serve a broader spectrum of the affordable housing population.

Construction will be spearheaded by Snyder Construction, and Allied Orion Group will provide management for the communities. Upgrades include complete bathroom and kitchen renovations; new floors, doors, and lighting throughout; new exterior/interior paint; and energy efficient appliances, water heaters, and HVAC. The communities will be enhancing accessibility features as well. New amenities may include upgraded fitness centers, playgrounds, clubhouses, and business centers.

Windsor Maley at the River in Daytona Beach, FL is a redevelopment project partnership between BGC Advantage and the Housing Authority of the City of Daytona Beach to convert public housing into affordable housing. General Contractor services are being provided by Sauer, Inc., architecture by DNA Workshop, and management by Allied Orion Group.

A senior living community situated along the Halifax River, Windsor Maley at the River redevelopment efforts will modernize both buildings with updated flooring, lighting, doors, and cabinetry. In addition to updated kitchens and bathrooms, the towers will receive updated building systems, elevators, energy efficient appliances and storm-resistant features. The interior and exterior community amenities will feature new meeting rooms, leasing space, community kitchen, library, fitness center, social services, and resident activities. In addition, gated entry and private parking will be available.

"We are pleased to continue to grow and enhance our management partnership with BGC Advantage and will do whatever it takes to ensure the success of these communities entrusted to us," said Susan Jarvis, Vice President of Housing Operations and Compliance for Allied Orion Group. "We currently manage communities for BGC Advantage in Arkansas and Missouri and are excited to expand our management portfolio in Florida and extend our management footprint into Tennessee."

About Allied Orion Group

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas, and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 18,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $2 billion and has a growing portfolio of more than 25,000 apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com .

