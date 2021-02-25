Allied Orion Group Selected to Manage Keystone Family Homes in Springfield, Missouri

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group was chosen by BGC Advantage to manage Keystone Family Homes in Springfield, Missouri—a 297-unit, redevelopment project to enhance efforts to preserve affordable housing in the area.

Located at 421 W. Madison Street in Springfield, Keystone Family Homes features floor plans ranging from one to five bedrooms, including 24 disability accessible units. Keystone residents have access to educational programs, resident activities and support services, computer center, playground, professionally landscaped lawns, shared community common areas as well as on-site management. Home features include in-unit washer/dryers, fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers, energy efficient windows and Energy Star compliant central air and heat.

"We are pleased to be partnering with BGC and expanding our management portfolio into the Missouri market," said Loyal Proffitt, President of Allied Orion Group. "Allied Orion Group is dedicated to providing quality, affordable housing options and top-notch customer service to our residents to enhance their living experience in all of our communities."

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 15,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.4 billion and has a growing portfolio of 24,000+ apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com.

