Allied Orion Group Tapped to Manage Lotus Village Apartments

HOUSTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group (AOG) has been tapped to manage Lotus Village Apartments, a 222-unit apartment community in Northeast Austin. The firm is further expanding its growing management portfolio and presence in the Austin market.

Lotus Village Pool Lotus Village

Located approximately eight miles north of downtown Austin at 300 Ferguson Drive, Lotus Village Apartments is situated close to I-35 and W. Braker Lane in the North Lamar neighborhood. Conveniently located to major employers, hospitals, parks, Austin Community College, University of Texas, and numerous retail, dining, and entertainment options.

Lotus Village offers residents one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with a wide array of amenities, including a pool, fitness center, picnic areas, clubhouse with billiards, bark park, playground, business center, as well as corporate housing availability.

Owned by One Real Estate Investment (OREI), Lotus Village features five floor plans, ranging from approximately 700 to 1,239 square feet of living space. Apartment features include dine-in kitchens, wood-style flooring, ceiling fans, window coverings, 9-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryers, optional garages, and balconies/patios.

"We selected AOG to manage Lotus Village because of our thriving and ever-growing management partnership as well as their proven track record and expertise in the Austin market," said Brad Schwartzmann, Vice President of Asset Management for OREI.

"We are now managing approximately 1,725 units across eight communities for OREI in multiple markets throughout Texas and are pleased our relationship continues to grow. We are grateful for their continued trust and faith in our management team," said Loyal Proffitt, President of Allied Orion Group.

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction, and property management headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas, and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 15,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.4 billion and has a growing portfolio of 24,000+ apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com.

Contact: Carrie Saks

[email protected]

713-622-5844





SOURCE Allied Orion Group

