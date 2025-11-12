Allied Pain & Spine Institute Celebrates Chief Medical Officer Dr. Parish Vaidya's 10 Years of Transformative Leadership in Pain Management

Northern California's leading multidisciplinary pain and spine institute honors a decade of clinical excellence, mentorship, and innovation across the Bay Area.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Pain & Spine Institute, Northern California's premier provider of comprehensive musculoskeletal and interventional care, proudly celebrates Chief Medical Officer Dr. Parish Vaidya's 10-year anniversary with the organization. Since joining in 2015, Dr. Vaidya has been instrumental in shaping Allied's reputation as the gold standard for advanced, compassionate pain management throughout the Bay Area.

Over the past decade, Dr. Vaidya has helped thousands of Northern California patients reclaim mobility and quality of life through personalized, evidence-based treatment plans. His triple board certification in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Pain Medicine, and Integrative Medicine makes him one of the few physicians nationwide with such diverse specialization—allowing him to deliver a whole-person approach that addresses both the source and symptoms of chronic pain.

"Reaching this ten-year milestone with Allied Pain & Spine Institute is incredibly meaningful," said Dr. Vaidya. "I'm grateful to work alongside a team of dedicated professionals who share my passion for helping patients live without pain. Our multidisciplinary model allows us to address even the most complex conditions, and seeing patients return to the activities they love makes every effort worthwhile."

A Leader Who Elevates the Entire Team

Beyond his exceptional clinical expertise, Dr. Vaidya serves as a mentor and catalyst for Allied's entire medical staff. He plays a hands-on role in training physicians, nurse practitioners, and therapists, ensuring each provider upholds the same rigorous standards of precision, empathy, and outcome-driven care. Through his educational leadership and daily engagement, Dr. Vaidya has fostered a culture of continuous learning where collaboration and patient outcomes drive every decision.

Appointed Chief Medical Officer in 2019, Dr. Vaidya oversees Allied's clinical protocols, quality-of-care initiatives, and provider development programs. His ability to inspire excellence and elevate those around him has strengthened Allied's reputation for delivering consistent, top-tier results across all locations.

"Dr. Vaidya's impact on Allied Pain & Spine Institute and our patients cannot be overstated," said Dr. James Petros, Founder and CEO. "His clinical mastery, compassionate leadership, and commitment to education have shaped Allied's culture of teamwork and patient-first excellence. He has been instrumental in training our next generation of providers and in raising the bar for pain management throughout Northern California."

Clinical Expertise and Whole-Person Care

Dr. Vaidya's expertise spans interventional pain procedures, regenerative medicine, electrodiagnostics, non-surgical orthopedics, and integrative therapies. His advanced skill set allows him to combine traditional medical precision with innovative treatments such as ultrasound- and fluoroscopy-guided procedures, regenerative biologics, physical therapy, and behavioral health modalities—all within one coordinated system of care.

Patients across the Bay Area seek Dr. Vaidya for treatment of chronic back and neck pain, sciatica, joint pain, sports injuries, neuropathy, and complex regional pain syndromes. His approach exemplifies Allied's mission: combining advanced medical technology with a compassionate, multidisciplinary philosophy that helps patients heal naturally and sustainably.

Looking Ahead

As Allied Pain & Spine Institute continues to expand its multidisciplinary programs and regenerative medicine offerings, Dr. Vaidya's leadership remains central to advancing the next decade of innovation, training, and excellence in patient care across Northern California.

About Dr. Parish Vaidya

Dr. Vaidya completed his undergraduate studies in Biobehavioral Health and Neuroscience at The Pennsylvania State University and earned his Doctor of Medicine from Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in 2003. He completed a residency in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation at UT Health Houston and advanced fellowships in Pain Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine.

He is board-certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and the American Board of Pain Medicine, and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Integrative Medicine. Dr. Vaidya also holds an MBA in Healthcare Management from Johns Hopkins University.

About Allied Pain & Spine Institute

Founded in 2012, Allied Pain & Spine Institute is Northern California's leading multidisciplinary organization specializing in comprehensive chronic pain, spine, and musculoskeletal care. Headquartered in San Jose with locations across the Bay Area, Allied operates multiple clinics and an ambulatory surgery center staffed by board-certified specialists in pain medicine, PM&R, neurology, psychology, physical therapy, chiropractic, and acupuncture.

Allied integrates advanced interventional procedures with regenerative medicine, physical rehabilitation, and behavioral therapies—helping patients heal naturally, effectively, and for the long term.

