Allied Payment Network Adds Fintech Veteran Mark Forbis to Board of Directors

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry's most progressive provider of online and mobile money movement solutions to banks and credit unions, announced today the addition of Mark Forbis to its Board of Directors. In his role, Forbis will help advance Allied's goal of delivering the industry's most innovative real-time payment capabilities to the community financial institutions it serves. Allied made the announcement at CUNA GAC (Credit Union National Association Governmental Affairs Conference) in Washington, D.C., of which Allied is a sponsor.

"Mark was developing open banking before the term was even coined," said Allied Chairman Ralph Marcuccilli. "We are fortunate to have an industry veteran of his caliber join our Board to help guide and amplify our mission."

Forbis has been in the financial services industry since 1982, spending the last 31 years of his career at Monett, Mo.-based Jack Henry & Associates, an S&P 500 company and one of the nation's leading fintech providers. He began as a technology Support Representative, rising through the ranks to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, which he held for 14 years. As such, Forbis led Jack Henry's national technology strategy and the development of numerous state-of-the-art, transformational financial service technologies.

Forbis retired from Jack Henry in 2019 and currently serves on various fintech and banking Boards, including InvestorKeep (Chico, Calif.), Digital Check Corp. (Northbrook, Ill.), Citizens Bank (Batesville, Ark.), Teslar Software (Springdale, Ark.), and IncredibleBank (Wausau, Wis.). He is also a fintech investor and advisor.

"I am excited to welcome Mark to our Board," said Allied CEO Geoff Knapp. "As a highly respected technology leader, he brings valuable expertise and insight that will help us continue to build on our position as the premier digital payments solution for community financial institutions."

Mark Forbis stated: "I share Allied's commitment to user-focused innovation and look forward to helping the Company continue its growth trajectory and bring this technology to more financial institutions and their accountholders. I'm honored to become a member of the Board."

