Allied Payment Network Announces Collaboration with Movencorp

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Allied Payment Network (Allied), an industry-leading provider of emerging bill pay technologies to financial institutions, announced today it will join the Movencorp (Moven) collaborative ecosystem of banks, credit unions and fintech organizations to help financial institutions capitalize on the $3.9 trillion bill pay market. Moven is a leading technology provider of intelligent banking solutions designed to improve consumer financial wellness. The companies will work together to leverage bill pay technology and its actionable data insights to make it easier for consumers to manage their finances, and provide competitive advantages and revenue opportunities for financial institutions.

"Bringing together complementary competencies is the key to the future of the financial services industry," said Moven's Chief Revenue Officer Bryan Clagett. "We strive to identify financial institutions and fintechs that desire to reduce the friction of day-to-day banking, and Allied's bill pay technology is a natural fit." Moven also recently announced relationships with Q2, NYDIG, and Blip.

According to Allied's Chief Revenue Officer Jeffrey Harper, "Many financial institutions consider bill pay to be the 'ugly stepchild' of banking—under-appreciated and neglected. But, it is essential that financial institutions modernize in order to stay competitive, especially in today's highly-competitive, hyper-digital world."

About Moven

Moven has been a leader in providing innovative technology solutions to financial institutions for over a decade. Partners have relied on Moven's patented data-driven Financial Wellness® platform to deliver real-time insights into their customers, resulting in reduced attrition, increased engagement, and revenue enhancement opportunities. Offering three unique delivery options, Moven is well positioned to support customized models exclusive to the needs of individual financial institutions. To learn more, visit moven.com.

About Allied Payment Network

Allied Payment Network is the financial industry's most progressive provider of online and mobile bill payment services. With its award-winning solution, PicturePay®, Allied pioneered the first mobile photo bill pay application for smartphones. It brings the same level of innovation to its full suite of online and mobile bill pay products, including Internet bill pay, small business payments, person-to-person, account-to-account, and online loan payments. Allied's strives to make the bill payment process easier for consumers; and more efficient and cost-effective for the financial institutions who serve them. For more information, visit www.AlliedPayment.com.

