Allied Payment Network Announces Strategic Partnership with REDi Enterprise Development, Inc.

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Payment Network, the industry's most progressive provider of online and mobile bill payment services to banks and credit unions, today announced a partnership with REDi Enterprise Development, Inc., a leading risk management software provider for the financial services industry. The collaboration brings together Allied's innovative loan payment technology with REDi's REDiNotify communications platform, facilitating loan collection efficiency for REDi bank and credit union clients, and offering consumers an enhanced digital payment experience.

REDiNotify allows a financial institution to provide its account holders real-time notifications, such as loan payment due notices, maturity notices, loan payment past due and more, which used to be delivered by U.S. mail. Account holders can choose to receive the notifications via the delivery channel most convenient for them: SMS/Text, eMail, IVR, mobile push or through third-party web API integration.

With the addition of Allied's loan payment technology, consumers are now able to make a payment to the bank or credit union seamlessly by clicking a link in the message. For instance, a financial institution may send a loan payment due notification via text message. The consumer can click the link in the message to make an immediate one-time payment with no additional log in or verification. The institution transfers the loan payment directly from the user's account and provides payment verification to the consumer. The entire process from notification to payment can be accomplished within seconds.

"Financial institutions today are seeking digital solutions that provide true value and an outstanding user experience," said REDi president Chris Renshaw. "The addition of Allied's loan payment technology to our widely-adopted notification platform provides an outstanding end-to-end experience for consumers and improves collections for our client institutions."

"Allied is committed to making payments simple," said Ralph Marcuccilli, founder and CEO of Allied. "This partnership with REDi is a natural fit that makes payment easier for financial institutions and consumers alike."

About Allied Payment Network

Allied Payment Network is an industry-leading provider of emerging bill pay technologies to the financial services industries. With its award-winning solution, PicturePay®, Allied pioneered the first mobile photo bill pay application for smartphones and has brought the same level of innovation to its full suite of online and mobile bill pay channels, including solutions for Internet bill pay, small business payments, person-to-person, account-to-account, and online loan payments, among others. For more information, visit www.AlliedPayment.com.

About REDi

REDi Enterprise Development Inc. is a leading software provider for community financial institutions. The company has more than 130 customers nationwide and prides itself on both exceptional technology and exceptional service. REDi's solutions include fraud prevention, enterprise notifications to customers, compliance solutions, and lending solutions. REDI's risk management solutions provide automation for key functions throughout the organization and reduce operating risk. Additional information is available at www.4redi.com.

