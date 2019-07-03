Allied Payment Network Expands Technology Development Team

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Payment Network, the industry's most progressive provider of online and mobile bill payment services to banks and credit unions, announced today the addition of Product Manager Adam Bischoff and Software Engineer Harold Smith. The company is expanding its team of world-class developers in response to the rapid growth in new clients and the market demand for product innovation. Both employees report to Chief Technology Officer Leo D'Angelo.

"The addition of these positions ensures that Allied's products meet consumer demand for leading-edge bill pay functionality, while continuing to provide the value our growing network of partners and financial institution clients have come to expect from us," said D'Angelo. Bischoff joins Allied from Riverwoods, IL-based Discover Global Network, where he managed go-to market strategy. As Product Manager for Allied, he will ensure the company leads the market in innovation and delivers its products on time, efficiently and within budget.

Smith was previously a Software Developer at Lafayette, IN-based QuEST Global. Prior to that, he was a shift manager at Dell Technologies - RSA Security. Smith will act as a support engineer at Allied, identifying and resolving product-related technology issues, and delivering new and innovative solutions to the fintech market.

"The addition of this deep engineering and development talent demonstrates Allied's commitment to lead the market in innovation," said Ralph Marcuccilli, founder and CEO of Allied. "Allied has already transformed the bill pay experience with our first-to-market products PicturePay® and Pay Now. Adam and Harold will play a pivotal part in sustaining this product development momentum."

About Allied Payment Network

Allied Payment Network is an industry-leading provider of emerging bill pay technologies to the financial services industries. With its award-winning solution, PicturePay®, Allied pioneered the first mobile photo bill pay application for smartphones and has brought the same level of innovation to its full suite of online and mobile bill pay channels, including solutions for Internet bill pay, small business payments, person-to-person, account-to-account, and online loan payments, among others. Allied's goal is to make the bill paying process easier and more convenient for consumers, and more efficient and cost effective for the financial institutions who serve them. For more information, visit www.AlliedPayment.com.

SOURCE Allied Payment Network

Related Links

http://www.alliedpayment.com

