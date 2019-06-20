Allied Payment Network Introduces Financial Industry's First Real-Time Digital Bill Pay Technology

Allied Payment Network developed the technology in collaboration with Finastra , a financial services software provider to banks and credit unions worldwide, using the FusionFabric.cloud open platform for innovation. FusionFabric.cloud allows developers to deliver their technology directly to financial institutions to help them offer the type of innovative services their customers demand.

Allied developed the real-time bill pay solution as a way to help financial institutions retain and grow their customer base through the introduction of highly engaging, innovative technology. "Many of today's consumers will choose a bank based on the depth of its digital capabilities or, conversely, leave one that is falling short," said Ralph, Marcuccilli, founder and Chief Executive Officer, Allied Payment Network. "Banks that offer customers real-time bill payment set themselves apart as digital leaders, building engagement that is vital to longevity in this highly competitive marketplace," he said.

Allied's new Pay Now feature allows the industry's first real-time bill payments from a bank or credit union's digital banking website or app. With a single click, funds are immediately moved from the user's bank account to the biller, allowing for instant confirmation from the biller that the bill has been paid. "This technology appeals not only to current bill pay users, but new customers who seek a way to manage all of their bills centrally, rather than making payment at each individual biller's website," Marcuccilli said.

"The FusionFabric.cloud platform makes it possible for Finastra clients to be among the first to experience this industry-first Pay Now feature," said D'Angelo. "We wholeheartedly embrace the concept of Open Banking and its power to revolutionize the rate of innovation for community banking clients."

"Ultimately, our FusionFabric.cloud platform was created to drive value: value to financial institutions by allowing them to offer innovative solutions to their account holders, and value to Fintechs like Allied," said Steve Reich, Head of Partner Management for Finastra. "Through our platform, Allied can get its new bill payment technology, Pay Now, into the hands of consumers faster and these consumers will benefit from the ability to manage bills centrally from their financial institution. It's exciting to see companies like Allied and other Fintechs moving in this direction with us to enable true digital transformation."

Allied plans to roll out its real-time bill pay solution across its extensive partner/re-seller network and within financial institutions in early fall.

About Allied Payment Network

Allied Payment Network is an industry-leading provider of emerging bill pay technologies to the financial services industries. With its award-winning solution, PicturePay®, Allied pioneered the first mobile photo bill pay application for smartphones and has brought the same level of innovation to its full suite of online and mobile bill pay channels, including solutions for Internet bill pay, small business payments, person-to-person, account-to-account, and online loan payments, among others. Allied's goal is to make the bill paying process easier and more convenient for consumers, and more efficient and cost effective for the financial institutions who serve them. For more information, visit www.AlliedPayment.com.

About Finastra

Finastra unlocks the potential of people and businesses in finance, creating a platform for open innovation. Formed in 2017 by the combination of Misys and D+H, we provide the broadest portfolio of financial services software in the world today—spanning retail banking, transaction banking, lending, and treasury and capital markets. Our solutions enable customers to deploy mission critical technology on premises or in the cloud. Our scale and geographical reach means that we can serve customers effectively, regardless of their size or geographic location—from global financial institutions, to community banks and credit unions. Through our open, secure and reliable solutions, customers are empowered to accelerate growth, optimize cost, mitigate risk and continually evolve to meet the changing needs of their customers. 90 of the world's top 100 banks use Finastra technology.

Please visit www.finastra.com.

