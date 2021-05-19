Allied Payment Network Partners with AMI Information Systems to Offer Compelling Digital Payment Tools

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Payment Network (Allied), the industry's most progressive provider of online and mobile bill payment services to community financial institutions, announced its partnership with Mt. Pleasant, Wisc.-based AMI Information Systems (AMI), a provider of advanced core processing systems for credit unions. AMI will integrate Allied's digital money movement products into its digital banking offerings.

Credit union members using AMI's online or mobile banking platform will have seamless access to Allied's full suite of digital payment products, including PicturePay®; the financial industry's first mobile click-and-pay app; FlexPay bill pay with eBills; A2A and P2P payments; small business payments; and loan payments from external lending institutions.

Allied pioneered the technology that allows consumers to make real-time digital payments to billers and individuals from within a financial institution's digital banking environment for an enhanced user experience and greater financial wellness.

Allied and AMI sought a partnership to help credit unions respond to mounting competition from alternative payments sources—including BigTech and retail organizations, many of which offer other financial products like depository accounts—that threaten a member's primary financial relationship with the credit union.

"Above all, we want to help credit unions better serve their members. Allied's payments technology makes managing and paying bills easier, which everyone can appreciate," said Jason Greenwood, president of AMI. "Allied is an expert partner that can help our credit union clients overcome the hurdles of digital transformation and fill the technology gap to thrive."

About Allied Payment Network

Allied Payment Network is an industry-leading provider of emerging bill pay technologies to the financial services industries. Allied's innovative suite of online and mobile bill pay channels include solutions for Internet bill pay, small business payments, person-to-person, account-to-account, and online loan payments, among others. For more information, visit www.AlliedPayment.com.

About AMI Information Systems

AMI Information Systems has delivered the most productive core processing technology to Credit Unions for nearly 40 years. Developed by AMI, our integrated features such as member document imaging, lending pipeline management and workflows, online and mobile banking, mobile check deposit, e-signatures and online account/loan origination help our Credit Unions achieve efficiency using modern technology. Most importantly our clients receive timely and personalized service from our experienced staff of data processing professionals. For more information, call 800-558-3709 or visit https://www.amiinfosys.com.

SOURCE Allied Payment Network

Related Links

http://www.alliedpayment.com

