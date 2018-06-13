Allied Promotes Landin Beer to Senior Account Manager

PITTSBURGH, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Insurance Brokers is excited to announce the promotion of Landin Beer to Senior Account Manager. Ms. Beer joins the growing team of Allied's producers as the organization experiences record organic growth. In her position, Ms. Beer will manage a territory that includes the states of IL, IN, MI, MN, and WI. She will handle a book of business focusing on insurance & risk management solutions for the scaffold, crane, and rental equipment dealer industries, as well as provide support to Allied's existing clients.

Over the past 15 months, Ms. Beer worked as an Account Manager alongside Allied's senior producers. In that time Ms. Beer immersed herself within the crane and scaffold property & casualty niche insurance markets, learning how to provide proactive insurance and risk management solutions to these unique industries. She has also earned her Construction Risk Insurance Specialist (CRIS) designation. Prior to Allied, Ms. Beer spent time as a Sales Representative with Aflac. Ms. Beer is a graduate of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management.

"We are very excited to have Landin moving up and handling her own territory," said Tres Whitlock, Allied's Vice President & Shareholder. "She has shown so much potential since she arrived here and has truly immersed herself in our specialty focused industries of crane and scaffold. We really look forward to watching her grow in her new role. She is a true asset to our clients and organization."

Allied is a Solutions Driven organization. Founded in 1982, Allied is a nationwide property & casualty insurance broker focused exclusively on serving the Crane, Scaffold, Rental Equipment and Party Goods, and Non-Profit & Health and Human Services industries. That focus creates a wealth of benefits for our clients as we deliver on our year-round commitment to reduce your total insurance cost and help you create a stronger, safer business overall. Our philosophy is that coverage is the start, not end, of our work as your business partner. It's all part of our Solutions Driven focus. Visit www.alliedinsbrokers.com to learn more.

