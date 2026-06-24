Allied Property Group Goes Live on Vantaca to Modernize 115 Community Associations Across Florida

Miami-based management company moves its entire portfolio onto Vantaca

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantaca, an AI-first technology company purpose-built for community association management, today announced that Allied Property Group, Inc. has gone live across its full portfolio on Vantaca's unified platform. Based in Miami with a second office in Fort Myers, Allied moved all 115 of its community associations — condominiums, HOAs, and master associations across South and Southwest Florida — onto Vantaca in a single, full-portfolio cutover, giving its boards and homeowners a more connected, transparent, and efficient management experience.

To run its operations on a single connected foundation, Allied went live on the Vantaca ecosystem:

Vantaca Home : A personalized view of each community that brings together shared spaces, neighbors, and content and benefits tailored to where residents live, while giving boards the transparency they need to govern with confidence.





A personalized view of each community that brings together shared spaces, neighbors, and content and benefits tailored to where residents live, while giving boards the transparency they need to govern with confidence. HOAi : Agentic AI that automates real work across operations, including AI-powered invoice automation and HOAi Voice, the AI voice agent that fields homeowner calls.





Agentic AI that automates real work across operations, including AI-powered invoice automation and HOAi Voice, the AI voice agent that fields homeowner calls. Vantaca Pay: Modern, secure homeowner payments built directly into the platform.

Lifting the operational weight freed Allied's team to focus on the relationships and service that elevate community living. At go-live, HOAi was already automating invoice processing and answering homeowner calls through HOAi Voice — the kind of routine, high-volume work that traditionally consumes hours of staff time every day. Vantaca's flexibility has already been orchestrating multiple banking relationships and payment options side by side within one environment as Allied consolidated a complex, multi-bank portfolio.

"We came to Vantaca with a clear set of problems to solve and a high bar for getting them right," said Ana Rivero, President, Allied Property Group. "Moving 115 associations at once is a serious undertaking and Vantaca gave our team one system we can actually run on, with the transparency our boards expect and the automation our staff needs to keep growing. It has changed what our people are able to take on."

"Allied is exactly the kind of operator this industry needs more of. When you give a team agentic AI and a single connected platform, it frees their people to focus on relationships, service, and the experience of community living," said Tom Arnett, Chief Operating Officer, Vantaca. "Allied is proof of where community management is heading, and how the best operators are evolving their businesses to get there."

As part of the transition, Vantaca completed a full historical data migration, including general ledger history and homeowner records, so Allied started day one with clean, connected, and actionable data. Residents across Allied's communities now have real-time account visibility, secure digital payments, and self-service access to association documents through the Vantaca portal, while Allied's team gains the operational visibility and automation to scale the business and elevate the experience of community living it delivers.

About Allied Property Group

Allied Property Group, Inc. is a community association management company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a second office in Fort Myers. Allied manages 115 community associations — including condominiums, HOAs, and master associations — across South and Southwest Florida, with a focus on transparency, responsive service, and modern technology for the boards and homeowners it serves.

About Vantaca

Vantaca is an AI-first technology company purpose-built for community association management. Serving more than 550 management companies representing over 6.5 million doors across the United States, Vantaca combines intelligent automation, integrated payments, and resident-facing features to elevate community living. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years, Vantaca is uniquely positioned to lead the modernization of community management through operational excellence, agentic AI, and an expanding ecosystem connecting management companies, residents, vendors, and boards.

For more information, visit vantaca.com.

Media Contact:

Ryan Kelly

PR and Communications Director, Vantaca

732.770.5942 | [email protected]

SOURCE Vantaca LLC