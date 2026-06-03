Vantaca Marks the Next Frontier of Community Living at CAI Annual 2026

HOAi Fleet, Vantaca Vendor, and an expanded Resident Experience through Vantaca Home marks the largest product launch in company history

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For a long time, community association management was one of the most unglamorous categories in software. Back-office accounting. Compliance workflows. Paper-heavy, relationship-dependent, and stubbornly analog. Management companies hired more people to keep up with volume. Managers spent their days inside an inbox. And the people living in those communities, residents paying dues, maintaining homes, and depending on the quality of what their management company delivered, were the last ones anyone thought about.

Vantaca changed that. And today, at the 2026 CAI Annual Conference, the company is taking the next step.

Vantaca, an AI-first technology company purpose-built for community association management, is introducing HOAi Fleet, the most significant evolution of its agentic AI suite to date, alongside meaningful new capabilities across Vantaca Vendor and Vantaca Home. Together, these advancements move the company to its north star: a fully connected ecosystem where AI handles the operational weight of community management, freeing management companies to do something the industry has never been able to fully deliver elevate the experience of community living.

HOAi Fleet: The Next Evolution of Vantaca's Agentic AI

HOAi has been running the back office of community management companies since its introduction. Automating violations, work orders, payment processing, and the daily back-and-forth that used to consume every manager's day. HOAi Fleet is what comes next.

Fleet introduces a coordinated team of role-based AI agents, each scoped like a real employee with a defined job description and clear accountabilities, working across the full operational back office of a management company around the clock. AP processing. AR management. Financial production. Association onboarding. Work that used to fill every manager's day now gets done before they log on.

Built on more than five million tasks already executed by Vantaca's agentic AI infrastructure across 250 management companies, Fleet will expand AI coverage of human work from approximately 30 percent today to 90 percent by the end of 2026. The depth and breadth of agentic work is maturing rapidly. And yet, the longer-term trajectory goes further than what human teams can accomplish today: portfolio-wide pattern detection, daily ledger reconciliation, multi-year capital planning, and more. Fleet takes the industry beyond reactive association management and into proactive community asset management and, ultimately, toward hyper-personalized property management at a scale human operation cannot reach today.

Vantaca Managed Services extends Fleet for management companies that want AI power and human expertise working as one. Industry professionals operate alongside HOAi on the back-office work that demands the most judgment: full-cycle accounting, month-end close, bank reconciliations, AP and AR oversight, and board financial reporting. Complete coverage. Complete confidence. Without having to staff for it.

"The companies that move first to an AI-native operating model are the ones who will set the standard for the next decade," said Ben Currin, CEO, Vantaca. "The winning companies will not use new HOAi capabilities to do what they do today, faster. They will use it to become something entirely different, where teams are rebuilt around relationships, service excellence, and the experience of living in a community they manage. The back office runs itself. Now they get to decide what to do with that."

Vantaca Vendor: From Beta to the Industry

Vantaca Vendor made its first appearance at Vantaca Vision in 2025. Today, the company is bringing it to the broader market, focused on where the friction is greatest: the payments that move between management companies and the service providers they depend on.

Vendor relationships have always been the operational backbone of community association management and the source of some of its most persistent friction. Checks cut by hand. Service providers calling AP teams to ask where their payment is. Banking changes arriving by phone, carrying real fraud risk.

Vantaca Vendor changes that. Management companies approve and send payments in one place, retire manual checks from day one, and verify every payout change through a workflow built to stop fraud before it starts. Service providers get a self-service portal where they can track every payment and manage their own information — without picking up the phone. And residents feel it too: the pool serviced on time, the repair completed before anyone had to complain, the community that simply works.

Vantaca Vendor is processing payments for dozens of management companies around the country. What comes next — vendor quality scoring, spend analytics, procurement, and compliance management, all natively inside Vantaca — is already in development.

Vantaca Home: Resident Experience as the Next Frontier

Vantaca Home has always been the resident-facing layer of the community management experience. What is changing is Vantaca's level of investment in it and the ambition for what it can become.

For decades, the homeowner experience in a managed community has been defined by what residents could not see. The work being done on their behalf. The status of their requests. The activity inside the buildings and amenities they pay to maintain. The expanded Vantaca Home capabilities end that opacity and go further.

Residents open the app and find their community in front of them. Not just a payment status or a service ticket, but the people they live next to, the spaces they share, and a personalized feed of content and benefits tailored to where they live. Local brands and national partners recognize homeowners as a community worth investing in, surfacing relevant offers directly in the experience. What residents see reflects their neighborhood, their events, their neighbors. Not a generic portal.

Boards get the operational transparency they need to govern with confidence, see how their management company is performing on their behalf, and communicate clearly with the residents they represent.

Resident experience is the next frontier. HOAi Fleet creates the opportunity. Vantaca Home is where it lands.

"People don't wake up thinking about their HOA. They wake up thinking about their neighbors, their neighborhood, and whether they genuinely feel at home where they live. That's what we set out to change," said Trisha Price, Chief Product Officer, Vantaca. "When your app reflects your community's personality, surfaces content and benefits that are actually relevant to your life and makes it easy to connect with the people around you — something real shifts. Residents stop feeling like customers of a service and start feeling like members of a community. That's the experience we have built."

One Direction. One Connected Ecosystem.

HOAi Fleet, Vantaca Vendor, and Vantaca Home are not three separate announcements. They are one direction: an AI suite that handles the operational weight, a vendor network built on trusted, fraud-safe payments, and a resident experience that finally elevates community living.

The management companies that move first to this model will have something their competitors cannot easily replicate: time. Time to rebuild their teams around relationships instead of transactions. Time to deliver the kind of proactive, responsive service that retains boards and earns referrals. Time to focus on what community actually means.

About Vantaca

Vantaca is an AI-first technology company purpose-built for community association management. Serving more than 550 management companies representing over 6.5 million doors across the United States, Vantaca combines intelligent automation, integrated payments, and resident-facing features to elevate community living. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years, Vantaca is uniquely positioned to lead the modernization of community management through operational excellence, agentic AI, and an expanding ecosystem connecting management companies, residents, vendors, and boards.

For more information, visit vantaca.com.

Disclosures

Vantaca is not a bank. Banking products and services are offered by Grasshopper Bank, N.A.

Media Contact:

Ryan Kelly

PR and Communications Director, Vantaca

732.770.5942 | [email protected]

SOURCE Vantaca LLC