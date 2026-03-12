Eclipse Community Management Goes Live on Vantaca to Deliver Best-in-Class Technology for 20,000+ Homes

Vantaca's fully integrated platform connects managers, residents, and vendors to streamline operations and improve the community experience.

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantaca, the AI-first community association management platform, today announced that Eclipse Community Management has fully implemented its operations on Vantaca's unified platform. Based in Dayton, Ohio, Eclipse is leveraging Vantaca's advanced technology to modernize operations across 175 associations and 20,000+ doors, leading to a more connected, transparent, and efficient management experience for board members and homeowners.

In a move to drive operational excellence, Eclipse Community Management has leaned into the complete Vantaca connected ecosystem. By implementing a comprehensive tech stack, Eclipse is positioning itself at the forefront of the industry and in their region with stronger technology for its growing portfolio. The suite includes:

Vantaca Pay: To modernize and secure financial transactions.

To modernize and secure financial transactions. Vantaca IQ: To provide deep, actionable data insights for smarter decision-making.

To provide deep, actionable data insights for smarter decision-making. HOAi: Utilizing artificial intelligence to increase efficiency and responsiveness.

Utilizing artificial intelligence to increase efficiency and responsiveness. Vantaca Home: A homeowner portal designed as a "game-changing differentiator" for the Eclipse brand.

"Vantaca brings real‑time financial transparency, smarter budgeting through AI‑powered analytics, streamlined operations, and flexible payment and reservation options that empower communities and homeowners alike. The switch felt like a no-brainer," said Chris Vecchi, Managing Partner at Eclipse. "What impressed us most is that Vantaca isn't just a software platform, it's a forward‑thinking framework for how our industry should operate. From onboarding through everyday operations, Vantaca moves our organization, our boards, and our homeowners forward, allowing us to fundamentally transform how we connect, collaborate, and make decisions and that's exciting."

The strategic shift to Vantaca has already served as a powerful growth engine for Eclipse. Since go live, Eclipse has onboarded 19 new associations, representing just shy of 2,000 additional homeowners.

As part of the implementation, Vantaca performed a comprehensive AI-powered historical data migration, including general ledger history, homeowner records, and notes, ensuring Eclipse started on day one with clean, connected, and fully actionable data. The platform also supports Eclipse's fully virtual operations with remote onboarding, flexible go‑live scheduling, and ongoing support designed to move teams forward long after implementation.

"We believe that true growth happens when you run toward the industry's biggest challenges rather than away from them. Eclipse is a testament to that forward-looking mindset," said Ben Currin, CEO at Vantaca. "By utilizing the full breadth of Vantaca's technology, they've turned transparency into a competitive advantage. Onboarding 19 new associations, representing just shy of 2,000 additional homeowners since go live is a clear signal that the industry is starving for the level of accountability Eclipse is now equipped to provide."

The transition empowers Eclipse to deliver enhanced reporting, improved payment options, modern amenity management, stronger board-homeowner communication, and a fully integrated community ecosystem. Homeowners now have access to real-time account information, secure payments, and digital access to association documents through the Vantaca portals.

About Eclipse Community Management

Eclipse Community Management is a HOA management firm serving 175 associations and 20,000 homes. The company focuses on transparency, operational efficiency, and modern technology to deliver exceptional service to boards and homeowners.

About Vantaca

Vantaca is the AI-first community association management platform that empowers management companies to automate routine work while focusing on relationships and growth. Serving over 500 management companies, representing six million doors across the United States, Vantaca combines intelligent automation, comprehensive workflows, and integrated tools to help build better communities.

Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years, Vantaca combines integrated payments, business intelligence, and agentic AI to unify the entire ecosystem for management companies including vendors, boards, and homeowners and is uniquely positioned to lead modernization through operational excellence and customer success.

For more information about Vantaca, visit www.vantaca.com

