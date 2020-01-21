Allied Resource Partners Begins Spudding of Ellis County [Kansas] Project

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Resource Partners is set to begin the spudding of their long-anticipated Ellis County project tomorrow, January 22nd, 2020. The well will be roughly four-thousand feet in depth and operated by an Allied affiliate; ARP Operating.

Dirt work on the Ellis County project was completed January 3rd and Rich Tabaka, President of Allied, was onsite to supervise and film the padsite completion. (You can view the footage captured by visiting the Allied Resource Partners YouTube channel.) Likewise to his presence during the padsite work, Rich will be onsite to document the drilling process and meet with various investors in the Ellis County project visiting the site throughout the weeks to follow, beginning January 21st.

Of the Ellis County project, Tabaka has said, "We're excited. Not only are we kicking off a new decade with a promising project, but Quarter One as well. I'm really looking forward to what 2020 has in store—not only for Allied's growth, but our partners besides."

About Allied Resource Partners:

Allied Resource Partners is an independent oil and gas company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, that is committed to leading the way in the development and presentation of domestic, onshore oil and gas limited partnerships.

Visit www.alliedresourcepartners.com for more information.

Contacts:

Kelsy Silvio

(303) 728-9923

kelsy@alliedresourcepartners.com

SOURCE Allied Resource Partners

Related Links

https://alliedresourcepartners.com

