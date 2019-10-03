Allied Resource Partners Completed Buresh 17-1HM Well

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Resource Partners completed and began operation on August 17th, of their Buresh 17-1HM well. The Buresh began production with an oil cut of 2.0% that has since increased to 4.9%. Three loads of oil were sold in August, and September more than doubled the number of sales for a total of ten loads of oil sold since the Buresh 17-1HM was brought online.

"We strongly believe the oil cut will continue to increase as we exit the testing phase, and we are thrilled to have the acreage held by production," says Rich Tabaka, President of Allied Resource Partners.

About Allied Resource Partners:

Allied Resource Partners is an independent oil and gas company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, that is committed to leading the way in the development and presentation of domestic, onshore oil and gas limited partnerships.

Visit www.alliedresourcepartners.com for more information.

Contacts:

Kelsy Silvio

(303) 728-9923

kelsy@alliedresourcepartners.com

SOURCE Allied Resource Partners

Related Links

https://alliedresourcepartners.com/

