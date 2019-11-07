Allied Resource Partners Identifies Three New Drilling Prospects Via 3D Seismic Shoot

Lockhart Geophysical was contracted by Allied to perform the survey shoot, which commenced September 4 th , and ended the following Friday on September 6 th , 2019. Of the team provided by Lockhart Geophysical, Rich Tabaka, President of Allied, said: "They [Lockhart] did an outstanding job, and the team's attention to detail was second to none. When acquiring seismic data, a company that strives for excellent attention to detail is obviously one of the most weight-bearing factors to consider, and Lockhart went above and beyond."

The data retrieved by Lockhart Geophysical has now been processed by Sterling Seismic Services, and Allied is delighted to report that three drilling prospects have been identified on the six hundred and forty acres obtained by Allied in the summer of 2019.

"It's always a relief when the waiting game ends and you receive the processed imaging back from a seismic shoot—but even more so when the results are positive ones validating, visually, all of the research, time and money you put into locating the best possible lease. That's a huge part of why I'm such a proponent of 3D seismic," Rich Tabaka continued.

Allied is currently determining the ideal time to begin the drilling and extraction process.

About Allied Resource Partners:

Allied Resource Partners is an independent oil and gas company headquartered in Denver, Colorado that is committed to leading the way in the development and presentation of domestic, onshore oil and gas limited partnerships.

Visit www.alliedresourcepartners.com for more information.

Contacts:

Kelsy Silvio

Office: (303) 728-9923

Email: kelsy@alliedresourcepartners.com

SOURCE Allied Resource Partners

