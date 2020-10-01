Allied Resource Partners Obtains 25 Well Lease In Barber County, Kansas

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Resource Partners continues their exploration of Kansas via procuring an advantageous new lease just north of Oklahoma in Barber County, Kansas, which boasts a total of twenty-five oil and gas wells across 6,800 acres by production.

Currently engrossed in other projects, Allied anticipates revealing what Barber County has to offer to their partners in the first quarter of 2021.

About Allied Resource Partners:

Allied Resource Partners is an independent oil and gas company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, that is committed to leading the way in the development and presentation of domestic, onshore oil and gas limited partnerships.

Visit www.alliedresourcepartners.com for more information.

