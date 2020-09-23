Allied Resource Partners To Begin Third Ellis County Prospect In The Time Of Corona

DENVER, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Resource Partners is expected to begin the padsite build of its latest prospect, the Allied Resource Partners CV #3, in mid-October. This will be Allied's third Ellis County, Kansas prospect to be drilled and completed in 2020.

A steadfast believer in applying Newton's first law of motion to business, Rich Tabaka, President of Allied, said the following: "During the mandatory stay-at-home orders and the height of the coronavirus, we filled our days with fully funding the predecessor to the CV #3 and in doing so, enabled ourselves to take on a third project before the end of the year—which is unheard of in this market. We've done so because of energy created by a team whose dedication to our partners is really unparalleled, and I consider myself very fortunate to be at the forefront of such forward-motion. We're extremely optimistic about the CV #3 and I can't wait to get onsite and get to work in a few weeks."

