Allied Resources Group Expands Capabilities to Better Serve Utility Industry With Acquisition of RTR Energy Solutions

EXTON, Pa., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Resources Group (ARG) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of RTR Energy Solutions (RTR), a project management services provider to the power delivery systems industry. With offices in Fairchance and Hellertown, Pennsylvania, the addition of RTR to ARG's growing family of companies is a strong fit with ARG's strategy of expanding its service capabilities to critical industries including energy, utilities, healthcare, and life sciences.

"We are excited to announce the acquisition of RTR. This group of skilled and experienced professionals embodies ARG's forward-thinking and disciplined business principles. Just as they are successful, they too have a strong organizational culture built on honor and integrity and have positioned themselves as a reliable partner with their customers," said ARG President Dennis Zatlin.

RTR founder Ryan Robinson stated, "At RTR, we pride ourselves on working as a family unit. Our hopes have always been to provide creative solutions to the tasks in front of us. Our goal is for our customers to view us as more of a trusted family member rather than just a subcontractor. ARG has the same mindset, which is what attracted us to the opportunity to join their team. Their focus on the employee makes the work enjoyable for all and elevates each person's skill set to be better for the team and for our clients."

"Our commitment to pursuing opportunities for the advancement and long-term sustainability of our organization is and will always be a central focus to our corporate foundation. That mindset coupled with our core principle of employees being the most important asset in a company's arsenal is how we continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible. This acquisition elevates our brand by adding another dynamic group with a reputation for performance in their industry," said Zatlin.

About Allied Resources Group

Allied Resources Group (ARG) is a family of companies providing turnkey critical infrastructure services to power and energy, healthcare, and life sciences markets. ARG's subsidiaries include staff augmentation and consulting group Allied Resources Technical Consultants, Allied Resources Medical Staffing, Allied Engineering and Design, CATSI Inspection, and RTR Energy Solutions. While each of these companies is unique in discipline, they share ARG's common values of best-in-class service and an entrepreneurial culture for employees. To learn more, visit www.argroupllc.com.

About RTR Energy Solutions

RTR Energy Solutions offers comprehensive services relating to design, building, and maintaining power-delivery systems covering expansive areas with a minimal footprint. The company's focus has always been on safety, efficiency, quality assurance, and a dedication to serving client needs by providing team members who are industry-tested and the best at what they do. From concept to completion, RTR Energy Solutions offers best-in-class service and value. To learn more, visit www.rtrenergysolutions.com.

Contact Information:

Alysia Weintraub, Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Allied Resources Group