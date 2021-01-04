Allied Restoration Experts Share Tips to Stay Safe in SoCal's Largest COVID-19 Outbreak to Date

WEST COVINA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California's #1 recommended disaster relief company Allied Restoration is sharing expert tips to stay safe amidst the largest COVID-19 outbreak in the region to date. Since March of 2020, Allied Restoration has grown its staff to 50 full-time disaster relief experts and received GBAC Star Facility Accreditation and OSHA certifications for all lead staff members to help Southern California residents and businesses protect against the spread of the virus.

"Our bottom line is ensuring people stay safe as possible from this virus" said Allied Restoration's Co-Founder and President O.P. Almaraz. "We at Allied Restoration want take people from crisis mode to proactive competency. With a clear plan, fear shifts to empowerment which yields more compliance and prevention. We aim to provide any necessary resources and education that will help Southern California fight the second wave."

With more than 26 years of experience in restoration, decontamination and disinfection of bio-hazards, Allied Restoration has expanded its service to assist in cleaning, planning and deploying rapid response for COVID-19, becoming the preeminent expert in virus-related mitigation in Southern California, including Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange Counties.

While continuing to avoid any gatherings and non-essential outings, here are Allied Restoration's tips that can further minimize the risk of potential exposure and reduce the spread of the virus.

Tip #1: Try your best to change out the air in your home at least 3-6 times per hour.

In a closed home with no windows open, the entire air in a room swaps out less than once per hour (which greatly increases the chances of infection if someone else infected is in the space). Compare this to a subway car that offers 18 exchanges per hour and a plane that offers 20, a home can actually be one of the most dangerous places to gather. Residents living with multiple people in their household can improve ventilation in their homes and minimize viral spread by opening windows at least 6 inches which increases ventilation by 30%. Opening a minimum of 6-10 windows in a home should reach the recommended air changes per hour. In rooms and homes that cannot be properly ventilated, purchase or rent air purification devices. Allied Restoration experts can make a variety of recommendations based on each room or environment.

For many, trips to the grocery store hosting repair experts all present an element of risk. Be sure to actively disinfect your hands before, during and after any interaction with people outside of your household. One of the best things you can do to keep your home sanitized and mitigate spread is to make sure your space is being consistently disinfected using cleaning products listed on EPA List N (Disinfectants for Coronavirus / COVID-19) found here: https://cfpub.epa.gov/giwiz/disinfectants/index.cfm

Many Smart A/C and other smart home devices are now tracking one or both Relative Humidity and CO 2 levels in a home. As a rule of thumb, it's best to be in an area that has a CO 2 level of 600 or less (cars have 1000 and outside has 400) which can indicate how much expelled air is present versus clean, fresh air that is more likely to be free of viruses. The higher the CO 2 levels, the higher the risk of breathing air that may be contaminated with the virus. Additionally, avoid dryer rooms as this allows COVID-19 to travel further while aerosolized. It may not feel like it would make a big difference, but humidity can slow the virus's travel time and decrease the potential range in which the virus can travel.

The Allied Restoration team is a huge fan of this COVID-19 Indoor Safety Guideline created by some brilliant folks over at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT ). When evaluating the risk of exposure in a home or work environment, simply plug in the room's conditions (including whether or not inhabitants are wearing masks) and an algorithm calculates how long you would be advised to quarantine and how long the occupants would be unsafe.

O.P. Almaraz recently published Your Safe & Healthy Home: How To Protect Your Family & Get Peace of Mind in the New Normal – a guide to mitigating disasters including wildfires and earthquakes and creating a healthier, eco-friendly, efficient space. Interested readers can find Your Safe & Healthy Home on Amazon in print and eBook formats.

For more information, go to: AlliedRestore.com or check out this YouTube video .

About O.P. Almaraz

A child of Mexican immigrants with strong work principles, Almaraz was raised on government cheese and food stamps. Poverty was a backdrop of his youth, giving the impetus to Almaraz's entrepreneurism. Right out of high school, he found an opportunity in construction and immersed himself in the business. Climbing the corporate ladder, from sales estimator to Vice President, to business owner, Almaraz soon established significant success.

About Allied Restoration

Allied Restoration is a water damage, fire restoration, mold removal, virus disinfection, and construction company. They are known for their 21-point inspection that exposes potential threats to their client's properties and focuses on keeping families safe. They are committed to providing the best disaster restoration experience possible, working closely with insurance agents, brokers, adjusters, and clients to make sure the restoration process follows Allied's white-glove service to all customers. Allied Restoration's customer service reputation and its focus on discretion and privacy have earned them the trust of countless celebrities and ultra-high net worth individuals.

