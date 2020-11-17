Allied Solutions partners with leading Artificial Intelligence provider Interface, to offer an Intelligent Virtual Assistant to Financial Institutions

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Solutions, one of the largest providers of insurance, lending, and marketing products to financial institutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Interface effective September 24, 2020.

Interface has several decades of experience building enterprise-grade technology for financial institutions. Interface's Intelligent Virtual Assistant has already enabled financial institutions across the world to achieve greater efficiencies in their top-line & bottom-line while ensuring the best customer experience. With Interface's solution, financial institutions are automating 60% of call center volume within 60 days, ensuring consumers have access to their financial services provider 24/7 with zero wait times, seeing a 500% increase in online application conversion, a 30% increase in average revenue per customer, and experiencing 0% call abandonment rates.

"We are living in a digital world where 24x7 access and self-service options are a must for all organizations providing financial services. Allied Solutions is excited to partner with Interface at this time to help aid our clients in meeting their consumers where they are at, retaining revenue and enhancing efficiencies," said Pete Hilger, Allied Solutions' CEO.

"We are excited to partner with an industry leader such as Allied Solutions who has been providing exceptional solutions to financial institutions over several years. Combining Allied Solutions' expertise and Interface's industry best Intelligent Virtual Assistant, we aim to help the majority of financial institutions in North America to leapfrog from Digital to Intelligent Banking," said Srinivas Njay, Interface, CEO.

Both Allied Solutions and Interface look forward to delivering these valuable services to financial institutions and their consumers.

About Allied Solutions, LLC

Allied Solutions is one of the largest providers of insurance, lending, and marketing products to financial institutions in the US. Allied Solutions uses technology-based products and services customized to meet the needs of 4,000 clients along with a portfolio of innovative products and services from a wide variety of providers. Allied Solutions maintains over 15 regional offices and service centers around the country and is a subsidiary of Securian Financial Group, Inc.

About Interface

Interface provides an out-of-the-box Intelligent Virtual Assistant that acts as a "personal bank teller" to help customers 24x7 through every step of the journey from being a prospect to achieving financial wellness. Interface currently powers several financial institutions across the world and is proven in production with customers already witnessing over $50M in ROI. Visit www.interface.ai to learn more.

