Allied Sports Launches Talent Marketing Practice

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Sports, the fast-growing startup that has brought industry leaders together to build a new agency model for the future of sports, today announced three additions to its new Talent Marketing practice. Brian Nelson, Ralph Vuono and Tara Kolarsick join Allied Sports after decades of collectively representing a variety of athletes, influencers and brands, most recently at 16W Marketing.

"Allied Sports is built for modern marketers who are increasingly leveraging the voice of athletes in a shift from sponsor to storyteller," said Greg Luckman, CEO and Co-Managing Director. "This move furthers our mission to be an ally for the industry through the lens of sports we love, in the voice of athletes we admire, and with the help of brands we trust."

Nelson and Vuono will lead talent and influencer marketing, respectively, as Senior Vice Presidents, and Kolarsick will join as a Senior Account Executive supporting the agency's Brand Marketing vertical. The team brings a diverse roster of clients, from recently retired stars like Chris and Kyle Long to Hall of Famers like Clyde Drexler, Jim Kelly and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Also coming over as part of this strategic expansion is corporate consulting client Quest Diagnostics, which has been handled by Vuono since 2013. With Vuono as the account lead, Allied Sports will now help advise the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services as it expands into relevant verticals within sports.

"Allied is proud to now be supporting a trusted brand like Quest Diagnostics during such a critical time for our industry, and society at-large," Luckman added.

