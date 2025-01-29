Allied Talent Partners Launches to Connect Project-based Experts with African Climate- and Clean Energy-Related Projects

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Talent Partners (ATP), a groundbreaking talent marketplace, officially launched today at the inaugural M300 Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Mission 300, led by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the World Bank, aims to bring electricity to 300 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030. The Summit, bringing together key stakeholders, was the ideal platform for ATP to debut, reflecting our shared mission to bolster the continent's efforts towards achieving ambitious energy access and energy transition goals, while increasing economic vitality and growth.

Sarah McNeilly at M300 in Tanzania

ATP's launch comes at a critical time, as many climate and energy-related projects in Africa face bottlenecks due to the lack of specialized talent. By providing an efficient platform to connect independent talent with project needs, ATP is solving this critical issue and accelerating the momentum towards meeting Africa's climate goals.

"Africa's climate challenges demand urgent, innovative solutions, and ATP is bridging the gap between top talent and the critical projects that need their expertise," said Rachel Moré-Oshodi, incoming ATP Board Member and CEO of ARM-Harith. "By leveraging talent marketplaces and independent experts, we are not just accelerating projects—we are embedding skilled professionals at the heart of sustainable solutions, driving lasting impact and empowering communities."

Matching Talent and Projects to Support Africa's Climate and Economic Goals

ATP connects a growing workforce of experienced independent professionals and climate experts to a wide variety of climate-related projects, including large-scale infrastructure developments, governmental and regulatory initiatives, NGO efforts, and private sector ventures among others. ATP takes a broad view of climate projects, covering areas such as solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, electric vehicle transportation and charging, water management, sanitation, and cold storage.

Examples of projects ATP has successfully completed include: a ten-month engagement supporting an infrastructure firm in North Africa with project structuring and negotiations; a six-month collaboration advising on the development of a 20MW Battery Energy Storage System in West Africa; and a five-month project assessing input sources for an enhanced rock weathering initiative in Southern Africa. These projects drive sustainable development, equipping local stakeholders with the expertise to address urgent climate challenges, while supporting Africa's long-term growth and resilience.

ATP sources talent in a structured approach, starting locally within project regions, expanding to regional networks, and then reaching global talent pools as needed. This concentric sourcing model prioritizes African talent, fostering locally led solutions to efficiently address critical project needs. It reflects ATP's commitment to building capacity on the continent and supporting homegrown expertise.

Leveraging a Proven Model to Mobilize Talent for Climate Action in Africa

ATP brings a globally successful model to Africa, ensuring that independent climate professionals are matched with high-impact projects efficiently. By leveraging this proven model, ATP aims to streamline project execution, inject flexibility and autonomy into the workforce, and build capacity for climate- and clean energy-related by prioritizing local talent and supporting the growth and transfer of vital skills to local organizations.

"ATP's innovative approach provides access to a new and disaggregated workforce, creating more efficient ways for organizations to connect with independent talent. Additionally, ATP offers seamless administrative support – including contracting, payroll, and HR compliance – to ensure organizations can fully tap into the potential of local, regional and global independent professionals." said ATP Managing Director, Sarah McNeilly.

With over 2,500 profiles in its database, more than 70% of which are African, ATP plans to expand to 5,000 independent consultants within the next year.

Strategic Partnerships and Ambitious Goals

ATP seeks to support stakeholders such as the World Bank, the Trade and Development Bank (TDB), the Rockefeller Foundation, GEAPP, and others in achieving the ambitious goals of Mission 300 and other energy access and climate-focused initiatives. By aligning efforts with these critical stakeholders, ATP aims to ensure the right expertise is deployed to enable impactful solutions and build local capacity across the region.

"Access to skilled professionals is essential for advancing energy access in Africa. By leveraging platforms like Allied Talent Partners, we can ensure that the right expertise is in place to strengthen the local capacity needed to drive sustainable energy solutions across the region," said Admassu Tadesse, TDB Group President.

Under the M300 program, ATP is also partnering with Rockefeller Catalytic Capital (RFCC) to fulfil energy-related talent needs in Zambia and Mozambique.

"RFCC values ATP for its ability to connect expertise with action. They are an important partner that is helping to fast-track energy solutions and expand access to electricity across Africa through initiatives like Mission 300," said Andy Herscowitz, CEO of the Mission 300 Accelerator.

ATP is also forging strategic partnerships with leading organizations in climate and clean energy, such as the African Climate Foundation (ACF), Gridworks and Meridiam. These collaborators have utilized the ATP marketplace for project-based talent needs and signed MOUs with ATP, demonstrating a shared commitment to nurturing climate-focused talent and strengthening critical projects and businesses.

"Through our collaboration with ATP, we aim to leverage our collective expertise and resources to foster sustainable economic development and combat climate change in Africa," said Saliem Fakir, Founder and Executive Director of the African Climate Foundation. "Together, we can create a resilient and sustainable future for Africa."

Incubated and developed by the Three Cairns Group, ATP operates across Africa with teams in Nairobi, Lagos, Johannesburg, and the US. For more information, visit https://alliedtalentpartners.org.

About Allied Talent Partners (ATP): Allied Talent Partners (ATP) is a marketplace connecting experienced professionals and climate experts to climate-related projects in emerging markets, with an initial focus on Africa. ATP's model offers organizations a flexible, efficient way to staff projects with highly skilled talent, enabling them to meet their climate objectives effectively.

About Three Cairns Group: Three Cairns Group is a mission-driven investment and philanthropic firm focused on accelerating climate solutions and equitable progress through strategic investments, philanthropy, and project incubation. The firm was co-founded by Mark Gallogly and Lise Strickler.

No parties quoted above have received compensation for providing statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any securities or services.

SOURCE Allied Talent Partners