Allied Teams With ebm-papst to Educate Customers on Air Quality Control Equipment

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, with air movement and drive engineering experts ebm-papst, are collaborating to inform customers about the basic elements necessary for effective air quality control systems in facilities, as businesses bring employees back to work during the pandemic.

When COVID-19 and its subsequent variants continue to dominate headlines worldwide, air quality and how it affects the health and safety of employees and customers is a concern many businesses across industries share. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 90% of the average American's life is indoors. Being indoors rather than outdoors, particularly in indoor environments where ventilation with outside air is limited, can significantly increase the rate of COVID-19 transmission.

George Riker, a business development manager at ebm-papst with over 25 years of experience within the industry, gave his insights into the types of equipment needed for effective, efficient air purification for an upcoming article on the Allied expert advice site.

"At ebm-papst, we are constantly innovating, redesigning, and looking at how to move our industry forward," says Riker. "New air moving technology, new blade shapes for fans, new motor designs for increased efficiency, new aerodynamic designs to achieve higher pressure — we never stop pushing the envelope, and we are proud our products are in air purification systems around the world. When Allied asked if we would be willing to contribute our knowledge to this piece, we were honored."

Customers learn about the various technologies available for air purification ranging from traditional air filtering to ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI), as well as the types of fans commonly used to move air through the device efficiently. ebm-papst, for example, offers its RadiCal line of centrifugal fans, which features a backward curved radial impeller design that creates the most efficient, flexible, and quietest fans on the market.

ebm-papst also offers customers access to its industry-leading team of engineers, who are standing by help answer any questions regarding their products and the ideal applications for their use.

"We are always at our customers' disposal," says Riker. "Just tell us what you need, and our applications engineering team will help you ask the right questions to ensure you get the product you need to ensure the safety of your employees and equipment."

As an authorized distributor for ebm-papst products, Allied helps engineers, purchasers, maintainers, fleet and facility managers, and inventors build, maintain, and renew their machinery and technology for air quality control and beyond. Additionally, Allied stocks a full range of fans and thermal management products and facilities maintenance products and offers expert advice on industrial control technology and other design and manufacturing topics.

About ebm-papst Inc.

ebm-papst is the world market leader in fans and drives. Founded in 1963, the technology leader has set international market standards with its core competencies in motor technology, electronics, and aerodynamics. With over 20,000 products, ebm-papst offers customized, energy-efficient, and intelligent solutions for virtually any ventilation and drive technology requirements in a wide range of markets, including ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration, heating, automotive, IT, mechanical engineering, commercial and household appliances, intralogistics, medical engineering and more.

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is an omni-channel authorized distributor of industrial automation and control solutions, electronic components, and maintenance products from more than 500 world-class suppliers. With a local presence throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico, a focus on digital customer experience and more than 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers, and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn .

