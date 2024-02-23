Allied Telecom Group Wins Bid to Provide Internet Services to Alexandria City Public Schools

News provided by

Allied Telecom Group

23 Feb, 2024, 13:00 ET

The school district will more than double its broadband connectivity with the option to increase it by more than 1,000% over the next four years

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria students and teachers will soon be able to communicate and learn faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Arlington-based Allied Telecom Group was selected by Alexandria City Public Schools to provide internet services to the district's 18 area schools and administrative offices serving more than 15,000 students in grades pre-K through high school.

The new relationship will double the school district's broadband capacity and provides the option to increase it by more than 1,000% over the next four years. The contract also includes Denial of Service protection to safeguard against cyberattacks.

With advances in technology driving more schools toward cloud-based computing instead of premise-based solutions, significantly more bandwidth is required to support the delivery of educational and administrative services. Having learned vital lessons from pivoting from in-person classes to online education during the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are investing in more bandwidth to ensure that quality education can continue uninterrupted when in-classroom learning is not possible.

"We are honored to be chosen by Alexandria City Public Schools as their trusted technology partner," said Ricardo Brooks, Chief Operating Officer of Allied Technology Group. "For over 30 years, Allied has provided cutting-edge technology and services to keep our local economy strong, our businesses humming, and our students learning. As a Northern Virginia-based business, and as a partner in the federal E-rate program, we take great pride in contributing to the success of our teachers and students."

Among its roster of education clients, Allied also provides data, internet, and cloud-based services to Catholic University, Gallaudet University, and Anne Arundel Public Schools, among others.

About Allied Telecom Group

As one of the Mid-Atlantic's leading providers of internet, data, and cloud-based services, Arlington, Virginia-based Allied Telecom Group powers the technology used by more than 1,800 multi-tenant office buildings, government agencies, libraries, schools and universities throughout Washington, D.C., northern Virginia, and Maryland. Founded in 1996, Allied is also the nation's oldest and largest Black-owned telecommunications service provider. Learn more at www.alliedtelecom.net.

SOURCE Allied Telecom Group

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.