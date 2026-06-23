Allied Telesis Announces Christopher Kieta as Vice President of North America and Latin America Enterprise Sales

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Telesis today announced the appointment of Christopher Kieta as Vice President of North America and Latin America Enterprise Sales. In this role, Kieta will report directly to President EuJin Lim and join the company's global sales leadership team.

Kieta will be responsible for leading enterprise sales strategy and execution across North America and Latin America, with a focus on accelerating growth, strengthening partner relationships, and aligning go-to-market efforts with the company's vertical market strategy.

Christopher Kieta

Kieta brings extensive experience in enterprise sales leadership, sales operations, and strategic account management. He joins Allied Telesis from Allied Universal Technology Services, where he most recently served as Vice President of Commercial Sales, leading a national field organization of 88 sales professionals and nine direct reports.

During his tenure, Kieta led enterprise sales strategy development, sales process optimization, forecasting improvements, and sales enablement initiatives. He has also held leadership roles with Securadyne Systems and Siemens, where he focused on enterprise capture, strategic growth initiatives, and cross-functional business transformation.

"Christopher brings a strong track record of building high-performing sales organizations and driving disciplined, scalable growth," said EuJin Lim, President of Allied Telesis. "His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our presence across the enterprise market."

About Allied Telesis

Allied Telesis designs and delivers flexible, reliable, and secure networking solutions that help public and private organizations achieve their goals today and in the future. Founded in Tokyo, Japan in 1987 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company brings decades of engineering expertise and a long-standing commitment to quality, innovation, and operational excellence.

With more than 2,000 employees, operations in over 100 countries, a network of 2,000+ channel partners, and more than 25,000 enterprise customers, Allied Telesis delivers the scale, experience, and local support needed to meet diverse business requirements.

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SOURCE Allied Telesis