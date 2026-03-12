ALLIED TELESIS NAMED TO THE 2026 CRN® PARTNER PROGRAM GUIDE

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Telesis today announced that it has been honored by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with inclusion in the prestigious 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is an essential resource for solution providers seeking vendor partner programs that match their business goals and deliver high partner value.

"Allied Telesis is a partner-first organization and we take great pride in the Allied Telesis Partner Network. Our inclusion in the CRN Partner Program Guide is the ultimate testament to our ongoing commitment to being the best solution in a partner's portfolio," said Chris Elliott, Vice President, Partnerships and Alliances Allied Telesis. "We're proud of the recent launch of the Allied Telesis Partner Network that focuses on clarity, predictability, and speed so our partner ecosystem can deliver value to customers faster. We're excited as we continue to expand our partner program throughout 2026 and beyond."

As solution providers navigate evolving customer demands, new technologies and changing business models, the structure and depth of vendor partner programs play an increasingly critical role in partnership decisions. Elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing support, training and certification opportunities, and technical resources can significantly influence a partner's ability to scale, differentiate and drive profitability over time.

For the 2026 Partner Program Guide, the CRN research team assessed technology vendors based on the strength and breadth of their partner program offerings, including partner training and enablement, pre‑ and post‑sales support, marketing resources, technical assistance and ongoing communication. The resulting guide provides solution providers with meaningful insight into partner programs designed to support sustained success in a rapidly evolving channel landscape.

Last October, Allied Telesis launched the Allied Telesis Partner Network (APN), providing a clear tiered framework with predictable benefits, an upgraded partner portal for faster onboarding, and an enablement model aligned to measurable outcomes. APN is backed by a dedicated global partnerships team working alongside sales and technical experts to support partner success. This team is focused on helping partners ramp faster, win more opportunities, and create long-term customer value.

"Being included in the 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide reflects how today's technology vendors are rethinking their partner programs to keep pace with a rapidly evolving channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "As solution providers navigate new customer demands, business models and technologies, this annual guide serves as a critical resource for identifying vendors that are investing in programs designed to drive long‑term growth and shared success. The guide delivers meaningful insight into what sets each partner program apart, helping solution providers make confident, strategic partnership decisions."

Each year, the CRN Partner Program Guide serves as a go-to reference for solution providers evaluating the depth, strength, and long-term value of technology vendor partnerships. The complete 2026 Partner Program Guide is available online at https://www.crn.com/partner-program-guide/ppg2026.

To learn more about the Allied Telesis Partner Network, please visit https://www.alliedtelesis.com/us/en/partner-home.

About Allied Telesis

Since 1987, Allied Telesis has been delivering reliable, intelligent connectivity for everything from enterprise organizations to complex, critical infrastructure projects around the globe. In a world moving toward Smart Cities and the Internet of Things, networks must evolve rapidly to meet new challenges. Allied Telesis award-winning smart technologies, products, and services deliver efficient and secure solutions for people, organizations, and "things," ensuring that our customers enjoy increased value and lower operating costs. We are committed to providing our customers with solutions designed and built to the highest standards and quality. Our manufacturing conforms to ISO 9001 standards and our facilities adhere to the strict ISO 14001 standard to ensure a healthier planet. Learn more at alliedtelesis.com

