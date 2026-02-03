ALLIED TELESIS EXECUTIVE CHRIS ELLIOTT NAMED TO 2026 CRN® CHANNEL CHIEF LIST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Telesis today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Chris Elliott, Vice President, Partnerships and Alliances, to the prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

"Having a partner program that focuses on creating long-term, mutually beneficial relationships that align with both business objectives and market demands, has always been a top priority for Allied Telesis. Chris has done a tremendous job launching the new Allied Telesis Partner Network that meets these goals. His programmatic and solution-based approach enables increasingly complex infrastructures to run smoothly by engaging in the right partner ecosystems to deliver business outcomes for customers and we congratulate him on this much deserved recognition," said EuJin Lim, President, Allied Telesis.

With more than 25 years in the channel, Chris is responsible for executing the strategic partner strategy for Allied Telesis across Asia Pacific, North America, Central America, and EMEA. He also manages the Northern European Sales Region including the UK, Nordics, and Benelux. In the last year, Chris led the launch of the Allied Telesis Partner Network, providing a clear tiered framework with predictable benefits, an upgraded partner portal for faster onboarding, and an enablement model aligned to measurable outcomes. Throughout his career, Chris has worked across a variety of sales and channel roles with leading vendors, as well as within distribution, and integrators, and possesses a comprehensive understanding of the channel ecosystem. He has a history of contributing to corporate growth when leading sales teams, recruiting and developing channel partners, or developing strategic go-to-market initiatives & programs.

"Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success. CRN's 2026 Channel Chiefs list is available at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

To learn more about the Allied Telesis Partner Network, please visit https://www.alliedtelesis.com/us/en/partner-home .

