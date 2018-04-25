Allied Telesis Selects Lastline for Integration With Secure Enterprise SDN to Prevent Advanced Targeted Attacks

Lastline's breach protection solution delivers advanced malware detection using Full System Emulation (FuSE™) technology and network flow analysis to protect organizations, such as government agencies and large enterprises, from data breaches and security violation caused by advanced and evasive malware. FuSE is an innovative technology designed to detect evasive malware that easily avoids detection by existing technologies such as firewall, IPS/IDS and anti-virus solutions. By correlating the detected malware behaviors with network flow analysis technology, Lastline can track infected systems, lateral movements, command & control communications, and other malware-driven activity within an organization's network. Alerts are provided through syslog, API and Web UI, making it possible to quickly understand the complete scope and context of a network breach, reducing demand on internal analysis resources and total security costs.

Allied Telesis's SES adapts SDN / OpenFlow technology to the enterprise and industrial market's full range of applications and networks in use, thereby reducing internal resources and cost of network operations and managements, and improving overall security effectiveness. By linking with Lastline's breach protection and malware detection products, Lastline Enterprise and Lastline Breach Defender, Allied Telesis can isolate communication of end points compromised by advanced and evasive malware to prevent costly data breaches. The company also will provide network security reinforcement solutions to prevent lateral movements internally.

About Lastline

Lastline provides breach protection products that are innovating the way companies defend against advanced malware with fewer resources and at lower cost. We deliver the visibility, context, analysis, and integrations enterprise security teams need to quickly and completely eradicate malware-based threats before damaging and costly data breaches occur. Headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia, Lastline's technology is used by Global 5000 enterprises, is offered directly and through resellers and security service providers, and is integrated into leading third-party security technologies worldwide. www.lastline.com

About Allied Telesis K.K.

For 30 years, Allied Telesis has been providing planning, sales, support services for network equipment and solutions in Japan. In addition to switches where it is a market leader in Japan, the company supplies routers, wireless LAN products and etc. to customers in many different industries through a nationwide sales network.

