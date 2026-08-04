Allied Title & Escrow Celebrates a Decade of Excellence, Surpassing 17,000 Five-Star Reviews

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Allied Title and Escrow

Aug 04, 2026, 08:48 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past decade, Allied Title & Escrow has revolutionized the real estate industry, setting new standards for client experience. Surpassing 17,000 five-star reviews marks a milestone that reflects the company's innovative approach and unwavering commitment to clients.

Founded in 2016, Allied Title & Escrow recognized the need for change in an industry that had long overlooked client experience, sparking a vision to transform the home-buying process into a celebration. Starting with one office and two employees in the D.C. area, the company has grown to over 60 employees across 14 states, expanding its footprint in both residential and commercial real estate and earning commercial licensing in all 50 states.

Allied Title & Escrow's approach includes celebratory touches such as freshly baked cookies, custom swag, a closing table experience with photos of the new home displayed on a big screen, music, arcade games, ping pong, and a 360 photo booth. Clients can close from home through virtual closings or celebrate at TopGolf venues nationwide, ensuring a memorable experience during one of life's biggest milestones.

Surpassing 17,000 five-star reviews reflects not only the experience clients have at the closing table but the work of the processors, attorneys, client experience team, ops team, and post closers behind every settlement. Allied Title & Escrow remains focused on innovating the real estate closing experience.

For more information, visit www.alliedtitleandescrow.com.

Founded in 2016, Allied Title & Escrow is revolutionizing the real estate closing experience. From a single office in D.C., the company has expanded to 60 employees in 14 states, offering residential and commercial services. Known for exceptional customer service, advanced technology, and a comprehensive approach, Allied Title & Escrow has earned over 17,000 five-star reviews. Its commitment to innovation, flexibility, and accessibility sets it apart in the industry. 

Contact:
Name of Media Contact: Leah Richardella
Title of Media Contact: Director of Client Experience
Company Name: Allied Title and Escrow
Contact Phone Number: (703) 567-7933
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Website URL: http://www.alliedtitleandescrow.com

SOURCE Allied Title and Escrow

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