Allied Title and Escrow Expands to 14 States, Strengthening Its National Footprint with Launches in Ohio and Michigan

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- March 5, 2026 – Allied Title and Escrow, a leader in modern real estate closings, is proud to announce its expansion into 14 states with the official launch of operations in Ohio and Michigan. This milestone marks a significant chapter in the company's continued growth, bringing its signature closing experience to two new markets while strengthening its national footprint.

With this expansion, Allied now serves residential clients across 14 states, continuing a trajectory that began with a single office and a mission to redefine what the buying and selling process should feel like. The addition of Ohio and Michigan reflects strong demand from agents, lenders, and investors seeking a responsive, technology-forward, and client-centered title partner.

"Our expansion into Ohio and Michigan is a direct result of the relationships we've built and the standard we've set," said Latane Meade, CEO of Allied Title and Escrow. "We entered an industry that many viewed as boring and archaic, and we chose to elevate it. As we grow into new states, we're not just expanding geographically, we're expanding the experience."

Allied Title and Escrow's approach extends far beyond paperwork. With a dedicated Client Experience Team and a culture built around service, accessibility, and innovation, the company delivers a seamless and celebratory closing experience for buyers, sellers, agents, and lenders alike. That commitment has fueled consistent growth and strong partner loyalty across every market it serves.

About Allied Title and Escrow

Allied Title and Escrow is a premier title company offering full-service real estate closing solutions. Dedicated to providing a celebratory experience for all parties involved in real estate transactions, the company continually strives to elevate the closing process with exceptional service and a client-first approach.

