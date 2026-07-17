Former CIA Operations Officer Joins The Get Real Estate Podcast to Demonstrate How Cybercriminals Target Homebuyers

ARLINGTON, Va., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As wire fraud schemes continue to evolve, homebuyers and real estate professionals face an increasing risk of becoming targets. In a new episode of Get Real Estate, former CIA Operations Officer and Area 52 Founder & CEO, Dug Popovich, joins Allied Title & Escrow's CEO, Latane Meade, to provide an inside look at how today's cybercriminals operate.

Inside the mind of a former CIA Operative

During the episode, Popovich conducts a live demonstration showing how scammers compromise email communications, obtain personal information from the dark web, and exploit digital vulnerabilities to carry out wire fraud. The discussion highlights how the rise of artificial intelligence has made wire fraud schemes even more convincing and difficult to detect.

Whether you're purchasing your first home, your fifth, or helping clients navigate the closing process, this episode offers practical insights to help protect your finances and your future. As fraud tactics continue to evolve, education remains one of the strongest defenses.

Go to www.getrealestatepodcast.com/episodes/dugpopovich to watch the full episode.

About Allied Title and Escrow

Allied Title and Escrow is a premier title company offering full-service real estate closing solutions. Dedicated to providing a celebratory experience for all parties involved in real estate transactions, the company continually strives to elevate the closing process with exceptional service and a client-first approach.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Leah Richardella

Director of Client Experience

(703) 567-7933

[email protected]

SOURCE Allied Title and Escrow