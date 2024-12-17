Allied Title & Escrow Named Best Title Company in Arlington Magazine's 2025 Best of Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Title & Escrow is proud to announce its recognition as the "Best Title Company" in Arlington Magazine's prestigious Best of Arlington 2025 issue. This award, determined by the magazine's readers, celebrates the company's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service.

The Best of Arlington survey is a hallmark of local excellence, where residents of Arlington and surrounding areas select their top choices in various industries. Being recognized as the Best Title Company is a testament to the trust and satisfaction that Allied Title & Escrow has cultivated among its clients. This award celebrates the company's ability to transform a traditionally lackluster part of real estate into an engaging and client-focused experience.

"This recognition from the community reinforces our belief that the real estate closing process should be a celebration," added Latane Meade, CEO of Allied Title & Escrow. "We're thrilled to be named the best in the area, and we look forward to continuing to raise the bar."

The 2025 Best of Arlington award follows another significant milestone for the company: surpassing 12,000 five-star reviews earlier this year. This achievement underscores the consistency and quality of service that has become a hallmark of Allied Title & Escrow, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in the industry.

As Allied Title & Escrow looks to the future, the company remains committed to enhancing its services and exploring new ways to elevate the client experience. From virtual closings that offer convenience to in-person celebrations commemorating a major milestone, Allied Title & Escrow continues to innovate and adapt to meet the needs of its clients.

For more information about Allied Title & Escrow and their services, please visit www.alliedtitleandescrow.com .

Founded in 2016, Allied Title & Escrow is revolutionizing the real estate closing experience. From a single office in D.C., the company has expanded to 60 employees in 12 states, offering residential and commercial services. Known for exceptional customer service, advanced technology, and a comprehensive approach, Allied Title & Escrow has earned over 12,000 five-star reviews. Their commitment to innovation, flexibility, and accessibility sets them apart in the industry.

