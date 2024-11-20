Allied Title & Escrow's Charitable Initiatives Make a Lasting Impact in the Community

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Title & Escrow continues to demonstrate commitment to community service with a series of recent charitable donations. Known for facilitating smooth real estate transactions, Allied Title is also deeply invested in supporting local causes and helping those in need. Their latest efforts include contributing to supporting domestic violence survivors and raising funds for Gold Star families of fallen military service members.

In October, Allied Title hosted a webinar titled "Privacy in Practice: Managing Confidentiality," which addressed how to protect clients' confidentiality in real estate transactions. Allied uniquely addressed domestic violence survivors, who rely on secure services to ensure their privacy and safety. In honor of these individuals, Allied Title donated to Doorways , a local organization supporting domestic violence survivors, on behalf of each webinar attendee. The contributions will support Doorways' mission to provide safe shelter and resources to those escaping abuse and seeking a fresh start.

Allied Title also joined forces with Tunnel to Towers in a recent charity fundraiser. This collaboration raised an impressive $200,000, contributing to the organization's mission of paying off mortgages for families who have lost a military service member in the line of duty. Allied Title's contribution to the cause reinforces their commitment to honoring those who have served and sacrificed, ensuring that their families receive essential support.

"At Allied Title & Escrow, we are committed to making a difference where it matters most," said Latane Meade, CEO of Allied Title. "We're honored to support causes that help the most vulnerable and express our gratitude for the heroes in our community."

Through these initiatives, Allied Title & Escrow is supporting its clients and the local community. Their work highlights how businesses can support important causes while fostering a spirit of compassion and service.

For more information about Allied Title & Escrow and their services, please visit www.alliedtitleandescrow.com .

Founded in 2016, Allied Title & Escrow is revolutionizing the real estate closing experience. From a single office in D.C., the company has expanded to 60 employees in 12 states, offering residential and commercial services. Known for exceptional customer service, advanced technology, and a comprehensive approach, Allied Title & Escrow has earned over 10,000 five-star reviews. Their commitment to innovation, flexibility, and accessibility sets them apart in the industry.

