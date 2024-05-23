Allied Title & Escrow's Commitment to Customer Experience Shines by Surpassing 10,000+ Five-Star Reviews

ARLINGTON, Va., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In less than a decade, Allied Title & Escrow has revolutionized the real estate industry, setting new standards for client experience and unparalleled service. The company is proud to announce that it has surpassed 10,000 five-star reviews, a testament to its innovative approach and unwavering commitment to clients.

Allied Title & Escrow Team Photo Allied Title & Escrow Closing Collage

In 2016, Allied Title & Escrow recognized the need for change in an industry that had long overlooked the importance of client experience. "We saw an archaic industry that didn't focus on the client. We knew we could do better. A homebuyer should walk out of a closing room ecstatic! Thus we focused on creating that experience," said President, Matt Paulson. This realization sparked a vision to transform the home-buying process into a celebration, ensuring clients felt valued and appreciated.

Starting with just one office and two employees in the D.C. area, Allied Title & Escrow has experienced remarkable growth. Today, the company has over 60 employees across 12 states. This rapid expansion reflects the company's success in fulfilling its mission and the widespread trust it has built with clients. Allied Title & Escrow's innovative approach includes celebratory elements such as freshly baked cookies, THE softest swag, a custom closing table experience with photos on a big screen of their soon-to-be purchase, music, arcade games, ping pong tables, and a 360 photo booth to capture the closing experience. Clients can experience closing from the comfort of their home through virtual closings, or at TopGolf venues nationwide for a more extravagant celebration. These unique touches ensure clients enjoy a memorable and joyful experience during one of life's most significant milestones.

"We are incredibly proud of how far we've come in such a short time," said CEO, Latane Meade. "Surpassing 10,000 five-star reviews highlights not only the great experience they have at the closing table but the tireless work that our processors, attorneys, client experience team, ops team, and post closers do to take care of all aspects of a settlement. We look forward to continuing to innovate and enhance the real estate closing experience unlike any other."

For more information about Allied Title & Escrow and their services, please visit www.alliedtitleandescrow.com.

Founded in 2016, Allied Title & Escrow is revolutionizing the real estate closing experience. From a single office in D.C., they've expanded to 60 employees in 12 states, offering residential and commercial services. Known for exceptional customer service, advanced technology, and a comprehensive approach, they've earned over 10,000 five-star reviews. Their commitment to innovation, flexibility, and accessibility sets them apart in the industry.

Contact:

Name of Media Contact: Leah Richardella

Title of Media Contact: Director of Client Experience

Company Name: Allied Title and Escrow

Contact Phone Number: (703) 567-7933

Contact E-mail: [email protected]

Website URL: http://www.alliedtitleandescrow.com

SOURCE Allied Title & Escrow