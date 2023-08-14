Allied Universal Mourns Loss of Security Professional in Maui Wildfires, Several Others Unaccounted For

News provided by

Allied Universal

14 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Like people around the world, I watched in shock as the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history devastated Maui last week. I worried about the safety of our valued team members, our customers and the community.

My worries were realized. The Allied Universal team lost a security professional in the fire. Several others remain unaccounted for.

Continue Reading

We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the Allied Universal security professional whose life was lost in the fire near Lahaina. And, we remain hopeful that those who are unaccounted for are safe and will be located soon.

We've opened our Maui office as shelter to employees who lost their homes or are unable to access them. We are working to get much-needed supplies, grief counseling and additional support to our team members and others.

We continue serving our clients on Maui where it is safe to do so, including Kahului Airport. I commend our team members who lost loved ones and their homes but continue working to ensure the safety of people and property.

Allied Universal's top priority is safety – the safety of our team members and the communities we serve. Our thoughts go out to the victims, the survivors, their loved ones, the 29 customers we serve on Maui, the island's community and the entire state of Hawaii."

-- Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO, Allied Universal

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

SOURCE Allied Universal

Also from this source

Allied Universal CEO Steve Jones Provides Midyear Update on State of Labor Market in the Private Security Industry

MEDIA STATEMENT: Allied Universal Mourns Loss of Security Professional in Allen Premium Outlets Mass Shooting

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.