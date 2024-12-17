Allied Van Lines Shares the 2024 US Moving Migration Report Showcasing Top Trends in Interstate Moving

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Van Lines, a leading long distance moving company, shared its annual moving report. The 2024 US Moving Migration Report analyzed interstate moving trends, the economic factors contributing to these trends, and any significant shifts impacting American migration patterns.

Overall, interstate moving trends in the United States continue to decrease year over year, with a 7% drop in relocations between 2023 and 2024, following a similar 12% drop between 2022 and 2023. This decrease in relocations points to caution in the face of economic uncertainty. However, the desire for economic stability, increased professional opportunity, and sought-after lower costs of living combined with the ongoing popularity of remote work continue to influence moving trends.

Key Migration Drivers

Uncertain mortgage rates and soaring living costs have made homebuying less appealing, while economic and political challenges in states like California and Illinois have prompted residents to relocate. Remote work flexibility has also encouraged moves to regions with lower housing prices and improved quality of life.

Top Inbound and Outbound States

The report highlights the Southeast as a hotspot for new residents, with North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Virginia among the top inbound states. Cities like Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville, and Nashville attract movers due to their economic stability, affordable living, and expanding job markets in industries like tech and healthcare.

Conversely, states like Illinois, California, and Pennsylvania continue to experience high outbound migration. Major metropolitan areas, including Chicago and Los Angeles, lead the list of cities seeing departures, driven by high housing prices, costly living expenses, and economic challenges.

"As we see a drop in interstate moves for the second consecutive year, it's clear that factors like rising mortgage rates, inflation, work from home culture, and the search for affordable living are reshaping how and where people choose to relocate," said Steve McKenna, Vice President and General Manager for Allied Van Lines. "The continued migration to Southeastern states reflects the growing appeal of regions offering economic stability, lower costs of living, and expanding job markets in industries like tech and healthcare."

