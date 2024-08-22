Allied World Establishes College Scholarship for Military Families in Partnership with Special Operations Warriors Foundation

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd (Allied World) announces a partnership with the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF). Through a newly created endowment, the partnership will establish the Allied World College Scholarship for children of fallen Special Operations Personnel, deceased Special Operations Forces (SOF) spouses, and all Medal of Honor recipients.

One student will be awarded the scholarship each year to pay for a portion of the cost of higher education. Eligible students can receive the scholarship for 4 years.

Lou Iglesias, President & CEO of Allied World, commented, "Allied World is proud to work with SOWF to honor Medal of Honor Recipients and special operators that have made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure and protect our freedoms by providing educational opportunities for their children. We are humbled by the opportunity to provide this scholarship to these students and their families."

MG (Ret) Clay Hutmacher, President and CEO, of SOWF, stated "Allied World's dedication to our mission is profoundly commendable. By establishing this scholarship endowment, they are extending invaluable support to the children of our fallen Special Operations Personnel, SOF deceased spouses, and all Medal of Honor recipients. This partnership will provide these children with the educational opportunities they deserve, honoring their sacrifices and ensuring a brighter future."

About Special Operations Warrior Foundation

Special Operations Warrior Foundation is a top-rated charitable organization with an "Enduring Promise" to the children of fallen Special Operations Personnel, deceased SOF spouses, and the children of all service members awarded the Medal of Honor.

About Allied World

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. We operate under the brand Allied World and are a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Allied World is committed to making a positive impact in our communities. Since 2001 we have established long-term partnerships with many charitable organizations including St. Baldrick's Foundation, Make-A-Wish, National Wildlife Federation and Career Ready UK.

