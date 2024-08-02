Allies Against Slavery President to Speak at CESE Global Summit on Human Trafficking Prevention

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allies Against Slavery announced today, that John Nehme, President and CEO, will speak at the Coalition to End Sexual Exploitation (CESE) Global Summit focusing on the intersections between technology and sexual exploitation. The event, hosted by the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, will be held August 5-8, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

"I am honored to speak at the CESE Global Summit and share how data can drive meaningful change and protect individuals from exploitation," said Nehme. "Data and the insights we derive from it can prevent trafficking, identify victims, and support professionals working in the field. Understanding the true scope of the challenge can help the antitrafficking movement stay one step ahead of perpetrators."

Nehme has been at the forefront of the fight against human trafficking, using innovative data solutions to drive systemic change. Under his leadership, Allies developed Lighthouse, a groundbreaking data platform that integrates over 18 million data objects and collaborates with 200 partner agencies across Texas, Louisiana, and Florida.

Nehme will present "Building a New Data Ecosystem: Leveraging Aggregate Data on a National Scale to Combat and Prevent Human Trafficking." Key points covered include the importance of data in illuminating the hidden crime and scope of human trafficking, how Allies builds trust and education around data sharing, the role of Lighthouse in making data current, accessible, and actionable, and the impact of data-driven insights. His presentation is August 6, 2024, from 1:50 – 2:15 PM in Capitol B.

The Summit theme, "The Great Collision: Emerging Tech, Sexual Exploitation, and the Ongoing Pursuit of Dignity," aims to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools to address these pressing issues.

Allies Against Slavery accelerates solutions to human trafficking through innovative data platforms and strategic partnerships. Since 2010, they have worked to dismantle silos, build networks, and shine a light on the vulnerabilities that lead to exploitation. Their flagship software, Lighthouse, aggregates national and statewide data to help professionals, leaders, and policymakers identify victims, coordinate care, and understand trafficking trends. By leveraging data, Allies Against Slavery aims to drive impactful solutions, enhance survivor support, and accelerate the fight against human trafficking. Learn more here: https://www.alliesagainstslavery.org/

